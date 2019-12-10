InterAct LifeLine Introduces Strategic Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterAct Lifeline, a SaaS technology solution for addiction treatment and prevention, today announced its Strategic Advisory Board. The board is composed of accomplished leaders in the mental health, telehealth and related technology industries. The board provides strategic input and support and will be chaired by Carolyn Bradfield, Founder and CEO of InterAct.



“InterAct LifeLine’s mission is to develop, integrate and deliver technologies to keep people connected to addiction treatment, coupled with support communities to engage families to improve recovery and reduce relapse,” said Carolyn Bradfield. “Our new board of advisors provides valuable insight into a wide range of professional disciplines to support our goals. InterAct it poised to disrupt the process of addressing and preventing addiction. We need a strong team to help direct and guide us.”

Appointments to the Advisory Board include:

Bruce Ahern, co-founder of InterAct – Ahern is an experienced marketing professional, focusing on high-level communication strategy, sales implementation and positioning. He has significant experience in telehealth applications, remote patient monitoring, clinical trials and mental health.

Curt Allen, former President, Strategic Channels at Windstream Enterprise, has spent the last 20 years working in sales leadership in Telecom and IT services as President of Channel at Sandler Partners and President of X4 Solutions. Curt is on the board of Kennesaw State’s collegiate recovery program.

Justin Barnes is a healthcare innovation executive, corporate advisor and industry strategist with over twenty years in accelerating companies, associations, and industries. He co-founded the Health Innovation Think Tank where he assists with industry strategy, collaboration, and leadership. Justin’s weekly syndicated radio show “This Just In” airs on Healthcare Radio and Business Radio X. He is the voice of HIMSS Radio.

Rick Strobridge, CEO at Nextbridge Health, is an entrepreneur and business executive with 25+ years of healthcare experience. He co-founded Entra Health, a remote patient monitoring platform. His expertise is in healthcare tech implementation, start-ups, cross-functional team building, quality and regulatory, medical devices, telemedicine, mobile health and clinical research technology.

Teresa Johnston is Executive Director of the Kennesaw State University Center for Young Adult Addiction and Recovery and a Licensed Professional Counselor specializing in addiction and recovery. She is a founding board member and first President of the Association of Recovery in Higher Education (ARHE) and teaches at the graduate level. Ms. Johnston has extensive experience in corporate organizational development, strategic management with experience consulting to fortune 100 companies.

Sandra Newes PhD, CEO and Founder at Clear View Psychological Services, is a Licensed Psychologist in private practice in Asheville, NC. Dr. Newes specializes in treating trauma, anxiety, chronic stress, self-regulation issues, and adult ADHD, working with older adolescents and young adults. She is nationally recognized for psychological testing, outdoor behavioral healthcare, neurofeedback and young adult and adolescent treatment program development.

Christina Wafford, CFO of Convey Services, has over 20 years of business finance experience. She has a track record of directing the financial operations resulting in successful capital raises and 3 M&A events. Senior financial management positions include Neodata/EDS, netLibrary, Concepts Direct, Raindance, Accruit & Copper Services.

InterAct LifeLine is built on a SaaS platform engineered by Convey Services. Carolyn Bradfield stepped down as CEO of Convey, creating InterAct to focus on technology solutions to combat addiction and support families in crisis. Ms. Bradfield’s daughter Laura struggled with the disease of addiction for 15 years with a continuous cycle of rehab and relapse, losing her life in December of 2017 to an overdose.

About InterAct LifeLine

InterAct offers a turnkey technology solution to addiction treatment and collegiate recovery programs. Built on Convey Service’s portal and portal network platform, InterAct’s program provides a continuous flow of education and content on addiction and wellness strategies to promote recovery, connections to community through discussion forums and virtual support groups, and continuous outreach to its portal members. InterAct’s portal technology is integrated with a HIPAA compliant mobile platform offering applications programs and families that monitor individuals, organize their schedule for reminders and check ins, send secure messages and monitors vital signs through integrated wearables to detect risk for overdose. Interactions with InterAct’s technology produces detailed data used for program outcomes studies. For information visit www.interactlifeline.com, info@interactlifeline.com or call 866-274-7539.



Press Contact

Bruce Ahern — (770) 580-0810

Chairman — Convey Holdings

bahern@conveyservices.com

InterAct LifeLine is a wholly owned subsidiary of Convey Holdings



