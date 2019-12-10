Cobalt Dealers Earn Top Rating At Boating Industry 2019 Awards Ceremony

Highly regarded magazine announces 16 Cobalt-affiliated ‘Top 100’ winners at annual gala

/EIN News/ -- NEODESHA, Kan., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premium luxury manufacturer Cobalt Boats is proud to announce that 16 of its dealers have achieved the ‘Top 100’ designation from Boating Industry magazine, which revealed its annual results at a black-tie gala in Orlando, FL, on Nov. 24, 2019. Boating Industry’s Top 100 Program, the only independent ranking of North American boat dealers, has rated the performance of the thousands of North American dealers each year since 2005 to recognize dealerships that are unsurpassed in such categories as operations, customer service, marketing and professionalism.



This year’s Cobalt Top 100 affiliates included The Boat House, The Boat Shop, Boulder’s Boats, Buckeye Sports Center, Causeway Marine Sales, Inc., Chessie Marine Sales, Inc., Colony Marine, Current Watersports, Futrell Marine, Marine Sales Group, Inc., Paris Marine Ltd., Rayburn’s Marine, Rinker’s Boat World, River City Boat Sales & Marine Service, Starboard Marinas/The Harbor, and Travis Marine. In addition, Causeway Marine also won for Best Service Department; Futrell Marine won Best in Digital Strategy; and Marine Sales Group won for Best Marketing. Three other Cobalt dealers, Gordy’s Lakefront Marine, The OneWater Marine family of companies (including Legendary Marine), and Prince William were honored as Legends for participating in the Top 100 program since the ratings were originated.

“We congratulate these fine dealers on their impressive accomplishment,’ said Shane Stanfill, the president of Cobalt Boats. “Given that there are thousands of boat dealers across North America and hundreds of nominations each year, it’s clear that these 16 dealers are indeed among the best of the best, and we’re proud to have them as part of the Cobalt team.”

Further information about the Boating Industry Top 100 program is available at https://boatingindustry.com/news/2019/11/25/boating-industry-names-2019-top-100-dealers/.

About Cobalt : Headquartered in Neodesha, KS, Cobalt Boats LLC, is a publicly owned, industry-leading manufacturer of luxury family day boats. Combining uncompromising product quality with customer-inspired innovation and value, Cobalt, a division of Malibu Boats, has earned an international reputation for unmatched customer satisfaction through its World Class Dealer Network. Learn more at www.cobaltboats.com

