Aristocrat Appoints Derek Sisson, Founder & Former CEO of Merica Bourbon, as CEO

“There’s nothing more American than businessman and entrepreneur Sam Walton’s rise to success and his determination to market American-made products in stores throughout the U.S.,” said Sisson. “Securing distribution in Walmart stores demonstrates what we stand for and truly represents the American dream.” Sisson continues, “Now with Aristocrat, my vision is to create brands with the same pride and craftsmanship that made this country great, resulting in a company and products we can all be proud of.”

About Aristocrat Group Corp

Aristocrat is a maker of RWB Premium Vodka and expects to add other distilled spirits to is group of products and design a tasting room to offer public tours as well as hosting private and public events.

