Nissan announces U.S. pricing for 2020 Kicks

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2020 Nissan Kicks compact SUV is on sale now at Nissan dealers nationwide with a starting MSRP2 of $18,870. The front-wheel drive Kicks is available in three well-equipped grade levels – S, SV and SR.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices2 for the 2020 Nissan Kicks:

Kicks S FWD $18,870 USD Kicks SV FWD $20,500 USD Kicks SR FWD $21,120 USD

Destination and Handling $1,095.

About the 2020 Nissan Kicks

The Nissan Kicks compact SUV is designed to fit the needs of singles or couples looking for expressive styling, personal technology, smart functionality and advanced safety features at an affordable price.

For the 2020 model year, Kicks adds standard Nissan Safety Shield 360 technology. Part of the Nissan Intelligent Mobility strategy, Safety Shield 360 includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Lane Departure Warning, radar-based Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and High Beam Assist. In addition, Rear Door Alert is now standard on Kicks SV and SR grades.

Every 2020 Kicks comes with a standard 1.6-liter DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder engine rated at 122 horsepower and 114 lb-ft of torque. Combined with a smooth, fuel-efficient Xtronic transmission, fuel economy is rated at 31 mpg city, 36 mpg highway and 33 mpg combined1.

The Kicks exterior combines emotion and practicality and includes Nissan design signatures such as V-motion grille and “floating roof” with a “wrap-around visor” look. Kicks is offered in a range of seven exterior colors – plus five two-tone combinations. Inside, the interior provides ample passenger space throughout the cabin, including best-in-class3 front seat legroom. Among the available technology is the Intelligent Around View® Monitor.

For more information on the 2020 Kicks, along with the complete lineup of Nissan vehicles, please visit NissanNews.com .

About Nissan North America

In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.nissanusa.com and www.infinitiusa.com , or visit the U.S. media sites nissannews.com and infinitinews.com.

About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2018, the company sold 5.52 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 11.6 trillion yen. Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: Asia & Oceania; Africa, the Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America; and North America. Nissan has partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999 and acquired a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors in 2016. The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance sold 10.76 million vehicles combined in calendar year 2018.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com . You can also follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube .

2020 EPA Fuel Economy Estimates 31 City for 2020 Nissan Kicks S. Actual mileage may vary with driving conditions - use for comparison only. MSRP excludes applicable tax, title, license fees and destination charges. Dealer sets actual price. Prices and specs are subject to change without notice. Destination and handling $1,095. AutoPacific segmentation. 2020 Kicks vs. latest in-market competitors in XSUV Compact Class. Based on manufacturers' websites.

