Broadcom Unveils Automation.ai, the Industry’s First AI-driven Platform that Accelerates Digital Business Decision-Making and Execution

Automation.ai Delivers a New Level of Actionable Insights across Business, Development and Operations to Continuously Drive Digital Business Success

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today announced the availability of Automation.ai, the industry’s first AI-driven software intelligence platform purpose built to accelerate decision-making across multiple business and technology domains that support digital transformation initiatives.



As enterprises dramatically increase digital investments, they must contend with increasing complexity and overwhelming volumes of data that slow even simple decision-making. Automation.ai correlates and analyzes this data and powers Digital BizOps from Broadcom, a new solution that uses these AI-driven insights to deliver intelligent recommendations—across business and development and operations to transform customer experience, increase employee productivity, improve operational efficiency and speed innovation.

“Digital transformation creates strain and pressure on businesses who need to move more quickly and confidently through the constant change rippling through their organizations,” said Ashok Reddy, senior vice president and general manager, Enterprise Software Division, Broadcom. “Silos of teams, tools and data impede decision-making. Automation.ai is central to Broadcom’s strategy to leverage AI and automation to create collective intelligence that speeds the informed decision-making critical to achieving digital business success.”

According to the Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms , “Non-IT groups like line-of-business owners and teams that sit outside IT operations— such as application developers and DevOps— are increasingly showing interest in AIOps technologies to surface insights across a multitude of datasets.”1

“At Sun Life, we put the client at the center of all we do,” said Barbara Mitchell, assistant vice president, IT Operations, Sun Life Financial, Inc. “As we continue on our digital transformation journey, we are always looking for new ways to harness the power of data. Our partnership with Broadcom will help us take that data and turn it into predictive insights to prevent outages that impact our client experience.”

Automation.ai harnesses the power of advanced machine learning (ML), intelligent automation and internet-scale open source frameworks to transform massive volumes of data from disparate toolsets, providing a unified approach to enterprise decision-making such as:

AI-driven: Provides a predefined and out of box set of AI-driven analysis, correlation, recommendation and remediation services that are fully automated.

Open: Ingests AIOps, DevOps, ValueOps, Automation COE domain data from a full-range of software, including Broadcom, third party and open source.

Always Learning: Continuously validates and improves decisions based on real-world outcomes.

Extensible: Operates independently or within existing AI and machine learning ecosystems.

Multi-cloud: Fully containerized Kubernetes-based orchestration on public or private cloud.

AIOps from Broadcom leverages Automation.ai to correlate and analyze a broad range of IT monitoring data sources, and acts as a trusted proof point for the IT Operations analytics offered in Broadcom’s Digital BizOps solution. AIOps from Broadcom now includes new intelligent recommendations and auto-remediation capabilities that help IT teams predict and prevent problems before they impact user experience. New capabilities include:

SRE DevOps dashboard that provides a new level of DevOps context to Site Reliability Engineers for historic and upcoming releases for production apps.

ML-driven Recommendation Engine that provides prescriptions on how to resolve common problems, intelligent actions triggered by Automic Automation, and tribal knowledge recommendations based on customer data.

New user journey analysis for flow and funnel visibility for faster triage of customer experience related issues.

Enhanced Kubernetes monitoring and Prometheus integration, making it easier to monitor modern applications and infrastructures with smart instrumentation.

In related news, Broadcom recently completed the acquisition of privately-held Terma Software, whose solutions model workload dependencies, optimize workloads, enable intelligent SLAs and improve overall operational efficiency, in real-time. This acquisition will enrich the Automation.ai platform by providing new sources of workload intelligence and analytics to produce actionable insights from multiple vendors.

For more information on Broadcom product offerings visit booth 359 at the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference, taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, December 9-12 or visit www.automation.ai .

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom’s category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including data center, networking, enterprise software, broadband, wireless, storage and industrial. Our solutions include data center networking and storage, enterprise, mainframe and cyber security software focused on automation, monitoring and security, smartphone components, telecoms and factory automation. For more information, go to www.broadcom.com .

