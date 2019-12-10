ForgeRock Extends Identity Platform with Identity Governance to Improve Security and Compliance for Both Person and Non-Person Entities

Launches new capabilities designed to help companies with regulatory and compliance needs and streamline costly identity governance deployments

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ForgeRock®, the leading provider in digital identity, today announced new identity governance capabilities, including access requests, access reviews and reporting to the ForgeRock Identity Platform to help companies satisfy governance requirements.

ForgeRock is at the Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit in Las Vegas this week, discussing and demonstrating its new governance solutions.

The proliferation of applications, data and devices across the enterprise has fundamentally changed the way governance must be built and delivered. Inside large organizations, knowing who has access and why has become a costly and time-consuming process, and now non-person entities (NPEs) like devices, services, and things also must be accounted for. This has led to stretching existing products beyond their limits with costly customizations and integrating multiple governance products. According to Gartner, “IGA (Identity Governance and Administration) is a mature market, and Gartner forecasts that it will total $3.34 billion in 2019, which is an increase of 9.8% from the 2018 total of $3.04 billion”*. While there are a variety of IGA solutions in the market, we believe customers are increasingly frustrated and fatigued with the time, costs and heavy application and process integration required to achieve successful deployments.

The ForgeRock approach brings essential governance capabilities to its existing identity management platform, creating a single resource for customers to address the most challenging use cases. ForgeRock’s existing Identity Manager easily handles both person and non-person entities by using a flexible data architecture designed to model any identity object and its attributes, manage their lifecycle including rich workflows, and provisioning access with automated connectors. Now with the new governance capabilities customers can govern these identities by regularly certifying access and auditing for common issues like toxic combinations to ensure proper separation of duties. By making these features natively available in its existing identity management platform ForgeRock has simplified the deployment of governance capabilities and reduced the ROI on governance from a few years to a few months.

“Identity Governance offers great opportunities for companies to lock down unmanaged user and non-person entity accounts, and eliminate unauthorized access that leads to breaches. However, too often these deployments fail to realize the intended benefits because of deployment and product complexities” said Peter Barker, chief product officer at ForgeRock. “We’ve worked closely with our customers and partners to deliver strong governance capabilities, integrated with our modern digital identity platform for a winning approach that meets the needs of today while offering very streamlined deployments.”

ForgeRock: Full-Service IGA at Your Pace

Extending the ForgeRock Identity Platform enables current and new customers to embrace governance at their pace, incorporating features on their schedule. ForgeRock has delivered three new governance capabilities:

Access Request - Enables users to request access to apps and entitlements, typically through a user interface.

Access Review - Enables business and app owners to efficiently review provisioned access and certify accuracy.

Reporting - Enables security and audit teams to understanding the current state of identities and entitlements against business rules and controls, with the ability to alert the owners of exceptions and allowing for remediation.

*Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration,” Felix Gaehtgens, et al, 9 October 2019

About Gartner Identity and Access Management Summit

At Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit , attendees will learn how to deliver successful IAM programs that take business wherever digital transformation leads. Gartner analysts will talk about the latest strategies, tactics, and trends pertinent to IAM executives, managers, and architects.

Availability

ForgeRock Governance is available today. For existing ForgeRock customers, the new governance features are available with a simple installation on top of their current deployment.

About the ForgeRock Identity Platform

The ForgeRock Identity Platform offers robust capabilities for all identities - workforce, consumer, and things - fueled by intelligent identity orchestration with extensive adaptive and contextual authentication, comprehensive integration accelerators, and rich security, privacy, and consent features. The platform is cloud and DevOps-ready, enabling customers to automate cloud deployments and to deploy millions of identities within minutes on any cloud.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock®, the leader in digital identity, delivers modern and comprehensive Identity and Access Management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. Using ForgeRock, more than a thousand global customer organizations orchestrate, manage, and secure the complete lifecycle of identities from dynamic access controls, governance, APIs, and storing authoritative data – consumable in any cloud or hybrid environment. The company is privately held, and headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices around the world. For more information and free downloads, visit www.forgerock.com or follow ForgeRock on social media:

Facebook ForgeRock |Twitter @ForgeRock | LinkedIn ForgeRock |

Copyright ©2019. ForgeRock is a registered trademark of ForgeRock, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contact:

Dave De Jear

ForgeRock Communications

dave.dejear@forgerock.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.