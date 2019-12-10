Garrett Hofer Provides 4 Ways to Make the Most of New England Winter

NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- From tranquil ocean shores to pristine snow-topped mountains, New England in winter is a magical place. Garrett Hofer of East Lyme, CT, is one of its greatest admirers. Since relocating from Colorado, Garrett Hofer has been an avid explorer of all New England has to offer at every time of year. Here, the family man discusses four of his favorite ways to spend the season.1. SleddingFrom Vermont to Connecticut, New England’s mountainous landscape is peppered with sled-worthy slopes. Many residents and visitors to New England enjoy skiing, snowboarding, and sledding as great, active ways to spend time outdoors in winter. Garrett Hofer recommends taking kids to a local park or even heading to a ski resort for a day on the slopes followed by a cup of cocoa and a good book by the lodge fireside.2. SportsGarrett Hofer, an avid sports fan, loves watching football with friends and family. Although he admires the pros, his favorite teams are those his kids are playing on. His children play indoor soccer and basketball in the winter, a great way for them to stay active. It’s also excellent entertainment for Garrett Hofer and his wife, who enjoy cheering the kids on from the stands.3. VolunteeringWhat better way to get into the Christmas spirit than by giving back to your community? Garrett Hofer is consistently involved in charity and volunteer efforts year-round. But the winter, he says, is a great time to devote a bit of extra time to volunteer efforts, in part because harsh weather can present additional challenges for those less fortunate. During the holiday season and after, the community-oriented businessman suggests giving to organizations in someone’s name as a great gift for friends, colleagues, and family members. He also volunteers his time with organizations like the American Corporate Partners Veterans Mentor program and encourages others to do the same.4. TravelingThere’s no shame in being a snowbird! Garrett Hofer, like many northerners, enjoys escaping to warmer climates when possible. One of his favorite spots to take the family is Florida, specifically the Florida Keys and Jupiter, Florida. Along with a plethora of fishing spots, these locales also present plenty of opportunities for fun for the whole family, from relaxing at a beachside resort to dining at one of the state’s fine seafood eateries.More on Garrett Hofer East Lyme Garrett Hofer graduated with honors from the University of Wyoming, where he was president of the Financial Management Association, with a bachelor’s degree in finance. At the age of 24, he attained certification as a CFPProfessional. He has dedicated his career to helping individuals and families overcome financial challenges and establish a solid foundation for the future and he enjoys the comprehensive process of helping people understand and achieve their financial aspirations. Garrett Hofer Colorado also volunteers time to the ACP Veterans Mentor Program, where he is a mentor helping veterans transition from the military to civilian enterprises.For more information about Garrett Hofer East Lyme, visit his LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/garrett-hofer-b5279539/



