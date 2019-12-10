TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. Implements SteraMist into Multiple Compounding Pharmacies

/EIN News/ -- BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (OTCQB:TOMZ), is a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist products - a hydrogen peroxide base mist and fog - composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP). SteraMist iHP technology is used in multiple compounding pharmacies in an effort to adhere to USP 795, USP 797, USP 800, and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards.



To date in 2019, TOMI expanded its client list by adding three additional pharmacies throughout the country to its Life Sciences division. The first specializes in pain management compounds, customized hormone replacement therapy, dental compounding, and special veterinary compounding. SteraMist is being used to decontaminate their lyophilizer, which includes an attached biosafety cabinet. The second compounding pharmacy also added SteraMist to their cleaning protocols to disinfect their lyophilizer. In addition, a third licensed pharmacy focusing on health, lifestyle, and wellness has adopted iHP technology in anticipation of treating facility surfaces coming in contact with employees, clients, and manufactured pharmaceuticals.

J.W. Cadle, a TOMI representative at SciTech Sales, states, “The versatility of SteraMist technology and the ability to implement it within USP 797 and 800 standards makes it perfect for compounding pharmacies. We’ve seen growth in sales throughout this industry, and we’re excited to see the lasting impact of SteraMist iHP technology in the near future.”

The versatility of SteraMist iHP technology allows TOMI’s portfolio of compounding pharmacies and other facilities across multiple industries to expand each year.

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: TOMZ ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

