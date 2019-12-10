Vortex International Opens New Headquarters to Significantly Expand Manufacturing Capabilities and to Facilitate Collaboration, Creativity and Productivity

Remains Committed to Montreal and to Sustainability

/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortex Aquatic Structures International ( www.vortex-intl.com ), a manufacturer and world leader in water attractions, has relocated to larger offices in the same Montreal community of Pointe-Claire to expand its manufacturing capabilities.



With over 220,000 square feet of space, the new facility is three times larger than its prior location and can handle the growing global demand for the company’s products while maintaining lead times and quality. Vortex is expanding its team to keep up with increasing demand.

The new facility includes an impressive design studio and product testing labs to support Vortex’s innovative culture. Known for its creativity, innovation and pioneering products, Vortex will be able to design and produce bigger, more complex parts to meet demand for boundary-pushing solutions. This culture of innovation has helped Vortex win numerous industry awards including several Leading Edge Award from the World Waterpark Association, multiple International Design Awards (IDA) for its Water Journey™ and Explora collections, Most Valuable Product awards for PrecisionRide™ and Water Journey by Aquatics International’s readers, and many Best of Aquatics Supplier awards.

Office spaces have been designed to enable the company’s collaborative work environment and to stimulate creativity. To accommodate employees and to promote work-life balance, an in-house fitness center is part of the future plans.

With sustainability as one of its core values, the company substantially renovated and modernized the former Ford Motor Co. factory, upgrading all mechanical, electrical, ventilation and roofing systems with high energy efficiency systems.

The move comes as the company prepares to celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2020. Stephen Hamelin, president of Vortex International, launched the organization in 1995. This is the fourth time that Vortex has moved to accommodate its growth.

“Our new facility will help us expand our capabilities in all facets of our business including manufacturing, R&D and sales. We are investing in new equipment, technology and our people to prepare the organization for the next 25 years,” Hamelin said. “This new location allows us to remain in Montreal, the city where we started and a place with an abundance of talented people in many disciplines. These talents have been one of the key contributors to our success over the years. We are also proud to have transformed a classic, 50-year-old industrial property into a modern state-of-the-art facility.”

About Vortex

Vortex Aquatic Structures International, headquartered in Montreal, Canada, was founded in 1995 with the introduction of the first Splashpad®. Vortex's use of the highest quality materials coupled with unique, inspiring design and state-of-the-art engineering, positioned the company as the world leader in water attractions.

In addition to its operations in Montreal, Vortex has regional sales and technical support offices in United States, Europe and China. The company has a global marketing and distribution network supporting Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Australia, and Latin America.

With over 8,000 installations in 50 countries, Vortex's mission is to lead the water attractions industry by continuing to develop the most fun, innovative and safe products for families and children of all ages and abilities.

For more information on Vortex’s water attraction solutions, please visit the company’s website at www.vortex-intl.com .

Media Contact:

Anne Leduc

(514) 694.3868 ext. 321

aleduc@vortex-intl.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8c56b0b-a5dc-40fd-8ab3-f57c7918ab4e

Vortex International Opens New Headquarters to Significantly Expand Manufacturing Capabilities Vortex International’s new state-of-the-art building includes a factory floor that is three times larger than its prior location. It can handle the growing global demand for the company’s products while improving efficiency, lead times and quality.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.