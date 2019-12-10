Kenya interested in deepening cooperation with Angola

Nairobi, ANGOLA, December 10 - Kenyan Head of State Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta has expressed his country's interest in deepening cooperation with Angola in different areas.,

This was during an audience the president Uhuru Kenyatta granted to Angola's Vice President, Bornito de Sousa, who delivered a massage from his Angolan counterpart, João Lourenço.

As for the Nairobi Summit, Uhuru Kenyatta thanked the Angolan President for being represented at the highest level at the event.

He also reiterated his congratulation on the election of George Chicoti to the position of Secretary General of Africa, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Group, with whom he will work in the coming years.

In turn, the Angolan Vice President, Bornito de Sousa, congratulated Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta on taking over the presidency of ACP group and on the country's celebration of National Day on 12 December.

