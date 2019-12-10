Nairobi summit due to closes Tuesday

Nairobi, ANGOLA, December 10 - After six days of work - featured by experts meeting followed by the 110th session of Council of Ministers and Ministerial - the 9th ACP Summit taking place in Nairobi, Kenya, ends Tuesday.,

High in Tuesday’s agenda is the release of Nairobi Agreement, a document that scraps the Georgetown Treaty on Organisation of the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Group, existing since 1975, the year of establishment of partnership with the European Union (EU).

To ACP members, the agreement is no longer adequate to the world's geostrategic pace, stressing the need to put multilateralism on top.

The participants will also adopt Nairobi Declaration and announce the date and the venue for the next ACP Summit.

The highlight of the Nairobi Summit was the election of the Angolan Georges Chikoti as new ACP Secretary General.

On Monday, Angolan Vice President, Bornito de Sousa, announced the country’s availability to host the 10th ACP Summit.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.