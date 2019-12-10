MPLA discusses cooperation with Cuba

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 10 - The ruling MPLA party's Secretary General Paulo Pombolo Monday in Luanda discussed the friendship cooperation between Angola and Cuba.,

This was during an audience he granted to the top representative of the women's organisation of Cuba, Teresa. Amarelle Boué, held at the National Headquarters of the governing party in Angola.

Paulo Pombolo reaffirmed the link between both countries, stressing the Cuban internationalist cooperation.

He also underlined the Cuba's support for reconstruction and economic development of Angola.

Speaking to the press at the end of the meeting, Teresa Amarelle Boué highlighted the delivery of the Ana Betancourt Order (Cuba) medal to the secretary general of the Angolan Women Organisation (OMA), Luzia Inglês.

The Cuban leader said that the distinction is to recognise the “excellent work in favour of women's rights”.

This distinction is the major recognition granted by the Cuban State Council to women with relevant performance in different fields of political and social life.

Attended the meeting OMA Secretary General Luzia Inglês, Cuban Ambassador to Angola Esther Armenteros, and the other members of the Caribbean Island's diplomatic representation.

