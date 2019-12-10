Research Shows Female Investors Represent a Significant Market for Bitcoin

93% of Female Investors Surveyed Indicate Willingness to Invest Given Greater Education

/EIN News/ -- New York, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments®, the world's largest digital currency asset manager, today released “Investing in Bitcoin: Perspectives from Female Investors,” a research report examining female sentiment toward Bitcoin. This report expands on the data from “Bitcoin: An Investor Study,” which examined retail investors’ interests, perceptions, and misconceptions about Bitcoin.



In its initial study, Grayscale revealed that more than a third of U.S. investors are interested in Bitcoin – 43% of whom are female investors. The data shows that women have different underlying investment motivations than their male counterparts; however, many qualities of Bitcoin are appealing to both female and male investors:

63% of female investors appreciate the ability to invest in small amounts, vs. 56% of male investors.

60% of female investors like the liquidity offered by investing in Bitcoin, vs. 56% of male investors.

47% of female investors are intrigued by the potential of Bitcoin’s price to rise, vs. 39% male investors.



Further, more female investors indicated that they lack familiarity with Bitcoin (76% female vs. 52% male investors) but an overwhelming majority of them (93%) also noted that they could be more open to the asset class if they had more educational resources available to them.



“Numerous studies have revealed that women invest differently than men, so we were especially interested in creating this follow-on report to delineate female investors’ perceptions of Bitcoin. Our conclusion is clear: there is a significant opportunity for the digital currency industry to better engage with and educate female investors,” said Michael Sonnenshein, Managing Director, Grayscale Investments.



Grayscale Investments commissioned Q8 to administer this survey to better understand investor appetite for Bitcoin as well as the common objections to investing in Bitcoin. The survey also looked into the differences in perceived risks between Bitcoin and gold investments, as Bitcoin is often described as “Digital Gold,” an idea that is further explored through Grayscale Investments’ #DropGold initiative. The survey of 1,100 U.S. investors was conducted between March 28, 2019 and April 3, 2019.



The full report is available to download here: https://gryscl.co/femaleBTC2019.



This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal, nor shall there be any sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.



About Grayscale Investments®

Grayscale Investments, LLC is the world’s largest digital currency asset manager, with more than $2.1B in assets under management. With a proven track record and unrivaled experience, we give investors the tools to make informed investing decisions in a burgeoning asset class. As part of Digital Currency Group, Grayscale accesses the world’s biggest network of digital currency intelligence to build better investment products. We have removed the barrier to entry so that institutions and investors can benefit from exposure to digital currencies. Now, forward-thinking investors can embrace a digital future within an institutional grade investment. Grayscale is headquartered in New York City. For more information on Grayscale, please visit www.grayscale.co or follow us on Twitter, @GrayscaleInvest.

Marissa Arnold press@grayscale.co



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.