Hammerspace Launches New Channel Partner Program

/EIN News/ -- New program helps partners build pipeline and improve margins for file data deals across the hybrid multi-cloud Industry

Veteran Joe Barnes joins Hammerspace to accelerate scale with customer growth

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hammerspace, a software company smashing the complexity of how data is served and managed across the hybrid multi-cloud, today announced the Hammerspace Channel Program (HCP) designed to help partners and their customers solve the challenges of serving and managing data across the hybrid multi-cloud, and have the support necessary to keep up with rapid customer acquisition.



To build and lead the channel program, Hammerspace has tapped Joe Barnes, well known in the industry for helping promising IT companies expand their channel footprint. Barnes was the founder of Cohesity’s channel strategy and led their channel sales team before helping build a Global Field Alliances team to support their HPE and Cisco partnerships. Joe has a diverse background spanning channels, direct sales, alliances, and distribution. Before Cohesity, he ran the EMC channel team for the West Division and has also worked at NetApp and Network Associates.

“With the official launch of the HCP, we will be able to better support our partners and keep pace with rapid customer growth,” said Mark Glasgow, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales at Hammerspace. “As a channel driven company, we are lucky to have Joe Barnes who is the best-of-the-best at developing industry-leading programs and nurturing the trust of world-class partners.”

Barnes elaborated on what it means to lead the Hammerspace channel efforts. "We have the chance to address an enormous market opportunity by building a channel-driven go-to-market strategy for a software solution. Hybrid multi-cloud is the future, and our ability to make data available to workloads anywhere provides companies value in all areas of their business. It’s all about the enhancement of data agility, control, and efficiency.”

HCP is a selective channel model offering talented and engaged partners with the potential to help their customers solve the challenges of cloudifying their file data; thereby winning new business, growing their footprint within accounts, and enhancing their profitability in a growing market segment. HCP provides partners with the best weapon to carry into battle for new businesses over the next decade as companies learn to adapt to a data-driven world. There is no other product on the market that can provide partners with so many easy entry points to get started or the huge upside for continual growth and expansion.

"Hammerspace is getting an amazing channel leader in Joe Barnes," said Heather Somerville Gonzalez, Technologent VP, Marketing and Strategic Alliances. “He is well known and respected in the partner community and he brings immediate credibility to the HCP. Knowing Joe’s dedication to the channel, this will be a company and technology that partners will want to assess.”

“The new HCP is a multi-tier program providing partners like us with the ability to refer or resell Hammerspace software and earn high margins,” said Joe Giella, VP Data Protection Strategy at Marcum Technologies. “Their program includes enhanced margins guaranteed for deal registration, channel incentives for building pipeline, free certification training for sales reps and engineers, and sales support from the Hammerspace team. We look forward to supporting our customers’ cloud journey using hybrid cloud file services from Hammerspace.”

Hammerspace frees customers from the lock-in of storage silos, abstracting away the infrastructure by separating the control place (metadata) from the data plane (data). This approach allows users to self-service their access to data with the support of machine learning-driven automation to deliver a hybrid cloud file service. With Hammerspace, file data becomes cloud-native so that workloads can be deployed anywhere.

About Hammerspace

Hammerspace manages, serves, and protects data across the hybrid multi-cloud, overcoming the challenges of making unstructured data cloud-native and independent of the infrastructure. With non-disruptive, ML-driven data management Hammerspace reduces the complexity of adopting hybrid, multi-site, or Kubernetes workflows. To learn more, visit us at www.hammerspace.com or on Twitter @Hammerspace_Inc

Contact

Hammerspace

Holly Hagerman

Tel: (801) 373-7888

Email: hollyh@connectmarketing.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.