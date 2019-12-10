Global Milk Packaging Market: Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Milk Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global milk packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during 2019-2024.



Milk is a rich source of vitamins, minerals, proteins and fatty acids, and it assists in maintaining healthy bones, enhancing the immune system and preventing diseases like hypertension. Consequently, the demand for milk is increasing significantly which, in turn, is strengthening the growth of the global milk packaging market.



Moreover, due to growing environmental awareness and consumers preference toward the usage of eco-friendly packaging materials, numerous manufacturers are financing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce innovative packaging solutions. Further, the rising demand for single-serve milk packs is anticipated to impel the market growth in the upcoming years.



Some of the other growth inducing factors are increasing global population, inflating income levels, rising number of health-conscious consumers, diversified applications of milk in the food and beverage industry and the easy availability of flavored milk variants in the market.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global milk packaging market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global milk packaging industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global milk packaging industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global milk packaging industry?

What is the structure of the global milk packaging industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global milk packaging industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Milk Packaging Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Material Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Cups

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Cans

6.3 Bottles

6.4 Pouches

6.5 Others



7 Market Breakup by Material Type

7.1 Glass

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Plastic

7.3 Metal

7.4 Paperboard

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 Europe

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 North America

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.5 Latin America



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Amcor Limited

13.3.2 Indevco

13.3.3 Evergreen Packaging

13.3.4 Stanpac Inc.

13.3.5 Elopak AS

13.3.6 Ball Corporation

13.3.7 Graham Packaging Company Inc.

13.3.8 SF Holdings Group Inc.

13.3.9 RPC Group PLC

13.3.10 Blue Ridge Paper Products

13.3.11 Crown Holdings

13.3.12 CkS Packaging



