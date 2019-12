Smart Decision Engages RedBand Systems for SaaS Development of Algorithmic CBD Consumer Platform

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Smart Decision, Inc. (OTCMKTS: SDEC) ("Smart Decision" or the "Company"), a next-generation consumer-based LED & CBD algorithm innovator, is excited to announce the signing of a strategic engagement with RedBand Systems (“RedBand”), a leading computational data engineering and software-as-a-service platform based in Cambridge, MA, founded by graduates of MIT.

The engagement is directed toward the full development and deployment of the back-end software architecture and user interface that will power the Company’s proprietary, patent-pending “Smart Decision” algorithmic CBD product platform (CBDSmartDecision.com), which is geared toward aiding consumers in selecting the right CBD-based products to suit their specific needs.

“The CBD market has expanded at such a rapid pace, with so many new adopters and first-time consumers, that consumer choice complexity has become a major opportunity,” noted Adam Green, CEO of Smart Decision, Inc. “After you weed out the low-grade products produced outside of FDA compliant facilities, you’re still left with enough permutations – potency, volume, grade, delivery mechanism, bioavailability – to make the average consumer’s head spin. There’s currently nothing out there to help people find the right product in a simple, easy-to-use interface. We have created a patent-pending system to do just that. Now, we have teamed up with the brilliant folks over at RedBand to bring it to life.”

Management notes that work on the back-end architecture at RedBand has already begun, and the Company anticipates attending the Las Vegas CBD Expo in mid-February with a live demonstration.

The Company is targeting a leadership role in the emerging CBD product distribution ancillary space. This strategy is predicated on the idea that the overall CBD marketplace is growing at a rapid pace (recent Brightfield Group research notes 706% growth in 2019 alone) as mainstream consumer adoption continues, with several more years of dramatic expansion likely still ahead. But the number of CBD producers has also expanded at a dramatic pace. Management believes the most powerful return on investment over coming quarters and years will be achieved not through production of CBD or CBD-based products but by providing value to new end-market CBD consumers overwhelmed by a confusing and complex marketplace.

“There are simply too many CBD producers out there already,” continued Green. “But the fact of monstrous growth in the CBD market is still very real because this market is finally going ‘mainstream’ after years of confinement as a niche market. We firmly agree with the experts that CBD is going to be everywhere. But there are already so many options out there that the big value-add now is on the consumer-facing side, helping new adopters simplify the process of finding what they need. We are on our way to assuming a leadership position in that niche.”

The Company has already established fully-executed Letters of Intent with many top-tier CBD Products brands, who have expressed strong interest in participating in the CBD Smart Decision platform, with many more partners in the pipeline.

About Smart Decision, Inc.

Smart Decision, Inc. has researched and is developing algorithms for the consumer and business LED Lighting and CBD markets. With their patent-pending “Smart Decision” algorithms, the confusion of selecting the right product(s), whether for LED or CBD, will be significantly reduced. Ultimately, Smart Decision Inc. believes that selecting the right product the first time, dramatically cuts down on product returns and creates a positive purchasing experience for the consumer.

Who can benefit from our Recommendation Algorithm?

– Obviously, the whole basis of our CBD Recommendation Algorithm, is to help consumers select the right CBD product(s) for their needs. Currently, as mentioned earlier, the CBD market is in its “wild-west” phase. Millions of consumers have heard about CBD. Millions of consumers would like to take CBD for their various ailments. However, so many consumers are holding back due to lack of knowledge and lack of what to buy. We believe that 99% of the population needs a pat on the shoulder (advice) when it comes to buying a new type of product. Frankly, most consumers need a push, regardless of what type of product they’re buying. The CBD recommendation algorithm will help provide consumers that added reassurance they need to take the next step in purchasing CBD for their needs. CBD Manufacturers – Most CBD manufacturers are selling direct to the consumer. Having a CBD Recommendation Algorithm Plugin on their sites, will help consumers stay on their sites and make a buying decision before navigating away to another confusing site.

– Soon, there will be website(s) that act as a “Price Grabber” for the CBD industry. The group that we have spoken to will launch a site that will offer CBD products from approximately 50 CBD companies. The ability for the average consumer to visit their site and answer a handful of questions (CBD Recommendation Algorithm) to dial-in to a specific product or products that specifically suit the consumer’s needs is a big deal to them! Retailers that are selling and starting to sell CBD products (Walgreens, Kroger, and mom & pop retailers, and Headshops throughout the country). Besides using our online plug-in that would specifically represent their Inventory/product offerings, they could also use the Plug-in with an in-store kiosk/tablet display where consumers could use our algorithm to make buying decisions on the spot.

8 Medical Conditions that CBD can help treat:

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to access to capital, liquidity, increased visibility, our growth strategy and product development, updates on the CRADA, and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our dependence on third-party suppliers and partners; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. Important factors that may cause the actual results to differ from those expressed within may include, but are not limited to: the success or failure of Smart Decision’s efforts to successfully market its camera; systems, other products and services as scheduled; Smart Decision’s ability to attract and retain quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; increased competition; the ability of Smart Decision to obtain adequate debt or equity financing. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events,

For more information, please contact: Adam Green, CEO Number: +1-(877)-26-SMART Email: adam@smartdecisioninc.com Corporate Website: http://smartdecisioninc.com Consumer Website: https://cbdsmartdecision.com

