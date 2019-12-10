Xero strengthens investment in Canada with Toronto office opening

New office has capacity for over 200 employees with future plans to grow and develop in the region

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xero , the global small business platform, today announced the official opening of its new Toronto office. Following Xero’s official launch in Canada last May, the move furthers the company’s commitment to the Canadian market to help small businesses and their advisors succeed.



Xero acquired Hubdoc in 2018 to supercharge its automation capabilities, and the new office accommodates both the Xero and Hubdoc teams based in Toronto. Following the acquisition, the Xero and Hubdoc teams are now fully integrated and working as one. Jamie McDonald, co-founder of Hubdoc was recently appointed as Xero’s Executive General Manager Product, Accounting and Global Services to lead the development of the core accounting tools used by more than 2 million subscribers in more than 180 countries. Jamie Shulman, co-founder of Hubdoc, has joined the Xero Americas Leadership Team working closely to drive adoption of Hubdoc.

“We have an amazing opportunity in front of us in Canada since less than 10% of small businesses in North America have adopted cloud accounting services,” said Tony Ward, President of Xero Americas. “This is a key growth opportunity for Xero and we’re excited to establish our presence in Toronto and help foster innovation for Canadian small businesses so they can share data, uncover insights, and better plan for the future.”

The new Xero office is located in a former Bank of Canada building on University Avenue in Downtown Toronto. The office features activity-based working, where employees choose a work area that suits them based on any given day or task at hand. Rather than assigned seating, employees have the option to choose from quiet spaces for phone calls and focused work, rooms for virtual and in-person meetings, collaboration areas or a desk in their team’s ‘neighborhood’.

The new downtown location will enable the organization to house over 200 employees, allowing the team to grow in Canada as Xero continues on its mission to rewire the world of small business, making it seamless, simpler, and smarter.

Toronto is quickly becoming one of the most attractive cities in North America for tech talent. In the 2019 Scoring Tech Report from CBRE Group Inc., Toronto ranks third of 50 US and Canadian markets, with over 80,100 tech jobs added in the past five years, representing a 54% increase. With top universities, government-funded startup programs, and welcoming immigration policies for tech workers, the city of Toronto is a compelling tech hub for global companies like Xero.

Today’s announcement follows the recent announcement by Xero of the establishment of a new United Kingdom office in Manchester. Xero’s global footprint of offices now spans 20 cities.

To view current openings in Toronto, visit Xero’s careers page to learn more.

About Xero

Born in the cloud, Xero is a beautiful, easy-to-use platform for small businesses and their advisors around the world. Xero provides its 2+ million subscribers with connections to a thriving ecosystem of 800+ third-party apps and 200+ connections to banks and financial service providers. On the inaugural 2018 Financial Times FT1000 High-Growth Companies Asia Pacific list, Xero was the fastest growing tech company in the $200+ million segment. Xero won ‘Accountancy Software Provider of the Year’ at the British Business Awards in 2019, and was rated by Canstar Blue as the best accounting software in Australia from 2015-2018 and in New Zealand in 2019.

Media Contact Xero Americas Lauren Kido 408-506-6087 USPress@Xero.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.