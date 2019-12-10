Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP Represents Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. in a $115 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP announced today that it represented Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD), a clinical stage company developing depression and central nervous system disease therapies, in the successful completion of an underwritten public offering of three million shares of Relmada common stock at a price of $30.00 per share.



The underwriters exercised their over-allotment option for an additional 450,000 shares, bringing gross proceeds to $115 million before the deduction of underwriting discounts, commissions, and other estimated offering expenses. Jefferies, SVB Leerink, and Guggenheim Securities are joint book running managers for the offering.

Relmada intends to use the net proceeds to fund research and development for clinical stage programs related to its lead product candidate, REL-1017 (d-methadone), an oral agent for depression which recently produced favorable results in clinical trials.

Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP also represented Relmada in the listing of its Common Stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market, which commenced trading on October 10, 2019. The firm joined Relmada and its executive leadership at its Nasdaq Bell Ringing Ceremony on October 17.

The Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP team was led by Partners Gregory Sichenzia, Marcelle Balcombe, Barrett DiPaolo, Thomas Rose and Associate Grant Levine.

About Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP

Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP is a full service law firm with a nationally recognized corporate, securities and litigation practice that provides experienced representation in all matters involving the securities industry. Our attorneys specialize in advising clients in private placements, initial (IPOs) and secondary public offerings, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), preparation of SEC filings and listing to major stock exchanges such as the NYSE (New York Stock Exchange), NASDAQ and OTC markets. In addition, our litigation and arbitration attorneys are highly skilled in representing clients from routine lawsuits to complex cases before the SEC, FINRA and other tribunals. The firm also complements its core practice areas with an established commercial real estate and trusts and estates practice. Visit www.SRF.law to learn more, and follow the Firm on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook.

