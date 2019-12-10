DNA Genetics Announces Strategic Partnership With Green Peak Innovations – Signaling Their Entry Into the Michigan Medical and Adult Use Cannabis Markets

Licensing Agreement to Bring Global Cannabis Brand and Award-Winning Genetics to Michigan

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OG DNA Genetics (“DNA” or the “Company”), a globally recognized leading cannabis brand, today announced a licensing agreement (the “Agreement”) with Green Peak Innovations (“Green Peak” or “GPI”), the leading producer and distributor of medical and adult-use cannabis in the Michigan market.



This Agreement will grant Green Peak Innovations license to the DNA brand and access to their proprietary library of award-winning genetics for use at the company’s state-of-the-art, 73,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Harvest Park, Michigan. In addition to cultivating DNA genetics, Green Peak has expanded its vertically integrated business to include premium retail stores, with locations currently open around the state. The recent passage of adult-use cannabis laws in Michigan will allow Green Peak to offer recreational and medical consumers the highest quality strains in the market.

“By partnering with Green Peak Innovations, we position ourselves to expand into the rapidly developing Michigan cannabis market alongside a proven and trusted cannabis producer and distributor,” said Charles Phillips, CEO of DNA Genetics. “Green Peak Innovations’ commitment to best practices, the highest-quality products and emphasis on integrity perfectly align with what we look for in potential licensing partners.”

For more than 15 years, genetics developed by DNA have won more than 200 awards in all categories at the most prestigious cannabis events around the world, making DNA the global standard in breeding and growing truly best-in-class strains. These awards include the High Times ‘Top 10 Strain of the Year’, which was inducted into The High Times seedbank hall of fame in 2009, the High Times 100 list of the most influential people in the industry and the High Times Trailer Blazers Award, for contributions made towards uniting the fields of entrepreneurship, politics and medicine.



“We appreciate what DNA has accomplished for the cannabis industry and are excited to partner with them. We believe that by incorporating DNA’s library of best-in-class cultivars and award-winning genetics into our facility, we can further enhance our ability to deliver the highest-quality products to Michigan and eventually the entire United States,” said Jeff Radway, CEO of Green Peak Innovations.

Consumers in Michigan can expect to see DNA genetics available in Green Peak’s Skymint-branded retail stores and via provisioning centers around the state under the company’s North Cannabis wholesale brand as soon as Summer 2020.

About OG DNA Genetics Inc.

DNA was rooted in Los Angeles and founded in Amsterdam in 2004 by Don Morris and Aaron Yarkoni. Over the last decade, the Company has built and curated a seasoned genetic library and developed proven standard operating procedures for genetic selection, breeding, and cultivation. In a world that is increasingly opening up to commercial cannabis activity, DNA is positioned to become the first, truly geographically-diversified company with multiple partnerships with top-licensed producers and brands that have built their companies and global presence utilizing the “Powered by DNA” model. For more information, please visit www.dnagenetics.com.

For further information, please contact Rezwan Khan, Vice President, Global Corporate Development at rezwan@dnagenetics.com

About Green Peak Innovations

Green Peak Innovations is Michigan’s leading vertically integrated cannabis company and the state’s largest medical and recreational license holder. With two state-of-the-art indoor grow facilities, the company cultivates, processes, markets and distributes a full range of branded cannabis products, including Skymint™, North Cannabis™, Jolly™, Evoxe Laboratories®, Agata™ and St. Jade™. GPI products can be found at the company’s Skymint™ provisioning centers and via the North brand, retailers around Michigan through a robust wholesale network.

As purveyors of premium-crafted cannabis, we’ve developed a portfolio of the finest cannabis brands available for daily wellness, healing or just getting high on life. GPI inspires individuals to UNLOCK their mental, physical and spiritual potential through cannabis.

For more information, visit www.greenpeakinnovations.com .

Media Contact: Jordan Walker, jwalker@identitypr.com .



