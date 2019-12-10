TRI Pointe Homes Announces Plans to Build 451 Homes Across Five Denver Metro-Area Communities

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRI Pointe Homes has announced plans for construction on 451 homesites in five for-sale communities across the Denver metro. The land additions, which consist of 333 homesite acquisitions and control of 118 more, fit TRI Pointe Homes’ strategy of building quality innovative homes in locations with convenient access to major transportation and employment corridors.



“These homesite acquisitions in the Denver metro are not only well-positioned to take advantage of a top 5 national market with regard to population growth,1 they also fit within TRI Pointe Homes’ strategic pivot to providing quality homes at attainable price points,” said Darren DuPree, president of TRI Pointe Homes Colorado. “Though our market median sales price is increasing, the division is primed to cater to the pent-up demand for more attainable housing while still providing a premium brand.”

TRI Pointe Homes acquired 50 homesites within Reunion, a master-planned community located in Commerce City. The new neighborhood offering of alley-loaded homes will range from 1,800 to more than 2,600 square feet with five customizable floor plans and optional fenced side yards. The Reunion masterplan includes a 21,000-square-foot rec center with a large pool/splash park, coffee house, large central park and 10 neighborhood parks, a fitness center and gymnasium. Priced from the high-$300,000s and targeting first-time and first-time move-up buyers, pre-sales of the homes at Reunion are slated to begin in summer 2020.

In another transaction, TRI Pointe Homes acquired 71 homesites within Adonea, a master-planned community located in Aurora. The masterplan features a clubhouse, community center, pool, large event lawn, neighborhood parks, trails, playgrounds and sport courts. TRI Pointe Homes’ offering is in a new neighborhood of homes ranging from 2,059 to 2,556 square feet with four customizable floor plans. Some homesites will allow for three-car garages. Targeting first-time and first-time move-up buyers, homes will be priced from the high-$300,000s with pre-sales slated to begin in summer 2020.

In Castle Rock, TRI Pointe Homes has acquired 74 homesites which will be the company’s first duplex community in the Terrain master-planned community. Sunstone Village at Terrain will offer 35-foot front-loaded residences ranging from 1,400 to 1,800 square feet with four customizable floor plans, two to three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a rear yard and an integrated covered outdoor living space. Sunstone Village residents will have access to a clubhouse, pools, community centers, neighborhood and dog parks, picnic areas, playgrounds, trails, and 500+ acres of parks and open space. Priced from the mid-$300,000s and targeting first-time buyers, pre-sales of Sunstone Village at Terrain are slated to begin in fall 2020.

The fourth land acquisition for TRI Pointe Homes involved 46 townhome sites in the Sterling Ranch master-planned community in Douglas County, south of Denver. The Ascent Village Townhomes will consist of 25-foot alley-loaded units ranging from 1,443 to 1,866 square feet with four customizable floor plans. In addition to a multifaceted neighborhood recreation center with a large pool, residents will have access to parks, playgrounds, trails, and a fishing pond and reservoir as well as educational gardens designed with the help of Denver Botanical Gardens. Priced from the low-$400,000s and targeting first-time buyers, pre-sales of the Ascent Village Townhomes are slated to begin in winter 2020.

Lastly, TRI Pointe Homes’ fifth acquisition includes 92 townhome sites in the Candelas master-planned community near the Rocky Flats Wildlife Refuge in Arvada. The Candelas Townhomes will offer 25-foot alley-loaded residences ranging from 1,300 to 1,600 square feet with three customizable floor plans, two to three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a two-car garage. Candelas residents will enjoy a long list of amenities from community centers with fitness rooms, pools, playgrounds, playing fields and parks to a community garden and 190 acres of open space. Priced from the high-$300,000s and targeting first-time buyers, pre-sales of the Candelas Townhomes are slated to begin in early 2022.

"All five of these acquisitions over the last three months pave the way for the arrival of TRI Pointe Homes Colorado neighborhoods within outstanding master-planned communities in metro Denver,” DuPree said. “We are very excited about providing customers with what they want – new quality residences priced within their reach with easy access to amenities, major employment centers and highly-rated schools.”



About TRI Pointe Homes® Colorado

Based in Denver, Colorado, TRI Pointe Homes Colorado designs, constructs, and sells innovative single-family homes. Founded on more than a century of combined real estate industry experience, the company focuses on building quality, master-planned and urban infill communities throughout Colorado. Dedicated to insightful design and superior craftsmanship, the company is setting a new standard in homebuilding and customer experience. TRI Pointe Homes Colorado was named one of the 2018 Top Workplaces by The Denver Post. It was also honored with several customer experience and design honors including Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards in 2017 and 2018, and Major Achievements in Merchandising Excellence (MAME) Awards by the Sales & Marketing Council and Home Builders Association of Metro Denver in 2015 and 2016. TRI Pointe Homes Colorado is also a four-time recipient of the Home Builders Association HAP Awards (Homebuilders and Associates in Partnership) in the National Production Builder category by the Associate Member Trade Council in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. TRI Pointe Homes was also recognized as 2016 Builder of the Year by Builder and Developer magazine. TRI Pointe Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group®, a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about TRI Pointe Homes Colorado, please visit www.TriPointeHomes.com/Colorado .

A rendering of a TRI Pointe home at Reunion in Commerce City. TRI Pointe Homes' new neighborhood offering of homes will range from 1,800 to more than 2,600 square feet with five customizable floor plans and optional fenced side yards.



