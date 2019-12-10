Xactly Offers SimplyComp to Small Businesses for FREE!

Industry leader provides enterprise-grade incentive compensation software to small businesses

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xactly , the leading innovator of cloud-based sales performance management (SPM) software, today announced the availability of Xactly SimplyComp to small business customers with up to 25 reps for free. This offering is designed to give small businesses access to enterprise-grade software. This automated solution leverages years of compensation insights and will help small businesses effortlessly design, build, and manage plans in order to drive unparalleled growth.



According to Ventana Research, small businesses pay 46 percent more in incentive compensation than larger companies with comparable quotas. The reliance on spreadsheets and lack of analytics capabilities prevent them from aligning sales teams with broader business goals and tracking the progress of product and sales initiatives.

“For more than a decade, Xactly has been helping small businesses manage incentive compensation, with ease through their product, SimplyComp,” said Mark Smith, CEO and Chief Research Officer at Ventana Research. “The depth and experience with compensation, allows Xactly to uniquely provide insights to help organizations incent and retain their sales and workforce.”

Xactly SimplyComp provides customers with adaptable plan templates that are built to maximize incentive plans and free sales teams from relying on homegrown solutions. With SimplyComp, small businesses can improve the timeliness and the accuracy of their commission payments, in a matter of minutes. SimplyComp is part of Xactly’s holistic product suite, which encompasses planning, execution, and optimization of SPM.

“Democratizing access to software for companies to compete and innovate was one of the main reasons why I started a SaaS company. Too often, I saw small-sized businesses get left behind, purely because the cost of solutions was prohibitive,” said Chris Cabrera, founder and CEO of Xactly. “Xactly cares about small businesses and we want to empower growing sales teams by providing them with the industry’s leading incentive compensation offering for free.”

If you are an ambitious small business and want to power your growth, get started right now, visit for free access to SimplyComp.

About Xactly

Xactly delivers a scalable, cloud-based enterprise platform for planning and incenting sales organizations, including sales quota and territory planning, incentive compensation management, and predictive analytics. Using this powerful sales performance management (SPM) portfolio, customers mitigate risk, accelerate sales performance, and increase business agility. Combined with Xactly Insights™-- the industry’s only empirical big data platform, Xactly empowers companies with real-time compensation insights and benchmarking data that maximize the bottom line. With an open, standards-based architecture, Xactly seamlessly integrates within an enterprise’s existing infrastructure, with the ability to work with any ERP, CRM, or HCM application, while meeting the highest enterprise standards in security, reliability, and privacy.

©2019 Xactly Corporation. All rights reserved. Xactly, the Xactly logo, and “Inspire Performance” are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xactly Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

