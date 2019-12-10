Supercharge Your AMD Radeon™ Graphics Experience with New AMD Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition

Sixth annual software release introduces a sleek new gaming application, enhanced performance and premium features that deliver incredible visual fidelity and amazing gaming experiences

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today unveiled AMD Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition, the next generation of its software suite for AMD Radeon™ graphics, providing gamers, creators and enthusiasts with a unique set of features and capabilities that deliver unparalleled visual fidelity and phenomenal gaming experiences.



Featuring a fully redesigned gaming application, AMD Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition puts powerful capabilities at gamers’ fingertips. It includes the new Radeon™ Boost1 feature, bringing enhanced performance and fluidity to fast-motion gameplay, new Integer Display Scaling technology2 that rejuvenates old games for modern displays, as well as significant enhancements to the acclaimed AMD Link6 mobile application, to Radeon™ Image Sharpening3, Radeon™ Anti-Lag4, and much more.

“With each Radeon™ Software release, we laser-focus on bringing innovative features gamers demand, significant performance improvements, and the ultimate in software stability and reliability,” said Andrej Zdravkovic, corporate vice president of software development at AMD. “AMD Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition takes gaming on Radeon™ graphics to the next level with breathtaking visual quality, faster performance, and a host of unique, must-have features that dramatically improve the overall user experience.”

New Look and Feel

AMD Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition features a new, modern, and fully redesigned gaming application, providing users with full control at their fingertips of Radeon™ graphics hardware, game features and settings, streaming services, and more. Gamers can also directly access full software functionality in-game using the same software interface available on their desktop. In addition, new user profiles provide novice users with one-click presets giving them a quick and easy way to optimize software and system settings for the best gaming experience.

The new Game Center allows users to launch games from a central location regardless of the online game store, adjust Radeon™ Software settings for each individual game, and track gaming and performance stats. In addition, a new integrated web browser enables users to browse online for valuable game information, walkthroughs, video tutorials of Radeon™ graphics features, and more – without ever leaving the game.

New and Enhanced Features

AMD Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition provides gamers with a number of new and improved features, including:

Radeon™ Boost 1 – Delivers up to a 23 percent average performance boost during fast-motion gaming scenarios by dynamically reducing image resolution, increasing framerates and fluidity, and bolstering responsiveness with little to no perceptible change in image quality 5 . Radeon™ Boost will be supported in numerous top games at launch, with additional titles added over time.

– Delivers up to a 23 percent average performance boost during fast-motion gaming scenarios by dynamically reducing image resolution, increasing framerates and fluidity, and bolstering responsiveness with little to no perceptible change in image quality . Radeon™ Boost will be supported in numerous top games at launch, with additional titles added over time. AMD Link 6 – Featuring an updated interface that matches the new desktop application look and feel, the AMD Link mobile application now allows users to take game streaming to mobile devices outside of their homes, enabling high-quality PC gameplay on phones or tablets from anywhere.

– Featuring an updated interface that matches the new desktop application look and feel, the AMD Link mobile application now allows users to take game streaming to mobile devices outside of their homes, enabling high-quality PC gameplay on phones or tablets from anywhere. Integer Display Scaling 2 – Scales on-screen images from one pixel to four or more, giving classic games a retro, pixel-art style look with ultra-crisp scaling options for high-PPI displays without a performance penalty.

– Scales on-screen images from one pixel to four or more, giving classic games a retro, pixel-art style look with ultra-crisp scaling options for high-PPI displays without a performance penalty. DirectML Media Filters – Visual noise reduction and upscaling filters utilize machine learning to clean up photo and video files, delivering better quality than traditional de-noise and upscale filters.

– Visual noise reduction and upscaling filters utilize machine learning to clean up photo and video files, delivering better quality than traditional de-noise and upscale filters. Radeon™ Image Sharpening3 and Radeon™ Anti-Lag4 – Radeon™ Image Sharpening3 adds support for DirectX® 11 games in addition to DX® 9, DX® 12, and Vulkan® titles, and the feature now allows an adjustment for users to select the degree of sharpness. Radeon™ Anti-Lag4 adds support for DX® 9 titles on pre-Radeon™ RX 5000 series graphics cards.

Availability

AMD Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition is available now from www.amd.com/en/support .



Supporting Resources

For more information on AMD Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition, click here

Become a fan of AMD on Facebook

Follow AMD on Twitter

Follow Radeon™ graphics on Twitter

About AMD

For 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies ― the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the datacenter. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website , blog , Facebook and Twitter pages.

©2019 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, Radeon, FreeSync, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.





1 Radeon™ Boost is compatible with Windows 7 and 10 in select titles only. Hardware compatibility includes RX 400 and newer consumer dGPUs, Ryzen 2000 and newer APUs, including hybrid and detachable graphics configurations. No mGPU support. For a list of compatible titles see https://www.amd.com/en/technologies/radeon-boost. GD-158

2 Integer Display Scaling is compatible with Windows 10. Hardware compatibility includes GCN and newer consumer dGPUs, Ryzen 2000 and newer APUs, including hybrid and detachable graphics configurations. GD-154

3 Radeon™ Image Sharpening is compatible with DirectX 11, 12, & Vulkan APIs and DirectX 9 for RX 5000 Series only, and Windows 10. Hardware compatibility includes GCN and newer consumer dGPUs, Ryzen 2000 and newer APUs, including hybrid and detachable graphics configurations. No mGPU support. GD-156

4 Radeon™ Anti-Lag is compatible with DirectX 9 and DirectX 11 APIs, Windows 7 and 10. Hardware compatibility includes GCN and newer consumer dGPUs Ryzen 2000 and newer APUs, including hybrid and detachable graphics configurations. No mGPU support. GD-157

5 Testing conducted by AMD Performance Labs as of November 14th, 2019 on the 8GB Radeon™ RX 590 on Overwatch, Player Unknown’s Battleground, Rise of the Tomb Raider @ 1440p, resulted in an average increase of 23% in performance when quick user input via mouse detected with Radeon™ Boost enabled. Performance may vary. RS-326

6 Game streaming requires phone or tablet which supports Android 5.0 and greater or iOS 11 and greater. For TV support, Apple TV 4th and 5th generation running tvOS 12.x and greater, or Android TV 5.1 and greater are required. Streaming at 4K requires 4K capable streaming hardware and is compatible with: AMD Radeon™ GCN-based discrete graphics and newer. Supports Windows® 7 and 10. Game Streaming available anywhere there is a high speed internet connection. For local profiles, all devices must be on the same local network. For internet streaming to work, your router must allow port forwarding and your PC must not be behind a network configuration that hinders connectivity. Controllers must be compatible with selected game and headset, please consult vendor for compatibility information. GD-159

Contacts:

George Millington

AMD Communications

+1 408-547-7481

George.Millington@amd.com

Jason Schmidt

AMD Investor Relations

+1 408-749-6688

Jason.Schmidt@amd.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e701aab-3950-4060-b543-5b61a690b32a

AMD Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition AMD Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.