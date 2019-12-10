Accellion CISO Dashboard Splunk App Helps Organizations Detect and Deter Data Breaches

Integration Provides Critical, Customizable Visibility and Analysis of All File Activity to Protect Customer Data and Intellectual Property

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accellion, Inc. , provider of the enterprise content firewall that prevents data breaches and compliance violations from sensitive third party communications, today announced an integration for Splunk Enterprise Security, a market leading security incident and event management (SIEM) solution.



Thousands of organizations rely on Splunk to modernize their IT security solutions and strengthen their cyber defenses. With the Accellion CISO Dashboard Splunk app, joint customers have a critical, real-time view into all file activity, provided by the Accellion CISO Dashboard, from within their Splunk Enterprise Security platform. With this information, security operations professionals detect anomalies, identify security incidents, and drill down to respond to those incidents. The Accellion CISO Dashboard Splunk app is available for purchase on Splunkbase.

With Accellion, all file, user, system, and administrative events are exported in syslog format for analysis in Splunk Enterprise Security. In addition, the CISO Dashboard lets CISOs and security operations teams:

See all file activity: who’s sending what to whom, when and where

Track every login, login failure, error, administrative setting or permission change, and every system event

Spot anomalies in volume, location, domain, user, source, and scan results

Leverage real-time and historical views for insight and analysis at the file level, the closest you can get to the content

Drill down to the actionable details, including users, timestamps, and IP addresses

Produce detailed, comprehensive, trusted audit logs; even file scans – DLP, AV, ATP – are logged and reported

Demonstrate compliance with industry regulations and company policies

Generate one-click compliance reports for GDPR and HIPAA

“Ask any cybersecurity, compliance or risk officer and they will tell you the value of end-to-end visibility across all content sources and paths is inestimable,” said Yaron Galant, chief product officer with Accellion. “With the Accellion platform providing Splunk Enterprise Security critical file activity intelligence like who sent what to whom over what channel, security teams see, track and respond to alerts and anomalies involving their most digital assets. We’re excited to work with Splunk in helping to keep organizations secure.”

To learn more about the Accellion CISO Dashboard, including comprehensive audit trails and system logs for Splunk Enterprise Security, please visit: CISO Dashboard .

To purchase the Accellion CISO Dashboard Splunk App, please visit the Accellion CISO Dashboard Splunk App listing on Splunkbase .



About Accellion



The Accellion enterprise content firewall prevents data breaches and compliance violations from sensitive third party communications. With Accellion, CIOs and CISOs gain complete visibility, compliance and control over IP, PII, PHI, and other sensitive content across all third-party communication channels, providing secure email , secure file sharing , secure mobile file sharing, enterprise app and Microsoft Office plugins, secure web forms, secure file transfer like SFTP, and enterprise workflow automation. Accellion has protected more than 25 million end users at more than 3,000 global corporations and government agencies, including NYC Health + Hospitals; KPMG; Kaiser Permanente; Latham & Watkins; National Park Service; Umpqua Bank; Tyler Technologies; and the National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST). For more information please visit www.accellion.com or call (650) 485-4300. Follow Accellion on: LinkedIn , Twitter , and Accellion’s Blog .



Media Contacts



Rob Dougherty

(650) 687-3163

robert.dougherty@accellion.com



Accellion and kiteworks are registered trademarks of Accellion, Inc. in the US and other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.