Omni New York LLC's Park Avenue Green Recognized by PHIUS after Bright Power Partnership Leads to Largest Passive House in North America

Bright Power Partnered with Omni New York LLC, Curtis + Ginsberg Architects and Monadnock Construction to Design Bronx Building for Affordable Living

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Power , the premier provider of energy and water management services for real estate owners, investors, and operators, along with its partner Omni New York, LLC, was recognized by Passive House Institute US (PHIUS) for its Park Avenue Green project. Park Avenue Green is the largest certified Passive House in North America, and received honorable mention recognition in the Multifamily category at the NAPHC2019 Passive Projects Awards Ceremony. It also is the recipient of the 2019 Downstate Project of the Year from the New York State Association for Affordable Housing (NYSAFAH) Awards for Excellence and is a 2019 New York Energy Consumers Council (NYECC) Energy New York Award (ENYA) honoree.



After working together on several existing buildings, Bright Power and Omni New York, LLC decided to push the envelope further with Park Avenue Green by building to Passive House standard. In order to obtain this level of high performance and keep construction costs down, Bright Power had to be creative. Beyond downsizing oversized equipment and relocating systems, Bright Power worked with Passive House Institute U.S. (PHIUS) to source specific project components from local manufacturers—reducing first costs for Omni, while still meeting strict performance requirements.

“Park Avenue Green is an example of sustainable, affordable building, and it’s great to have Bright Power and our partners at Omni New York LLC and Curtis + Ginsberg Architects recognized by PHIUS,” said Tyler Davis, Manager of New Construction at Bright Power. “Park Avenue Green demonstrates that you can build energy efficient, multifamily affordable housing building in New York City, and we’ll continue to apply the lessons we learned from this project into our future work.”

Park Avenue Green received its Passive House certification in March 2019 and is the largest Passive House certified project in North America to date.

Bright Power’s work on Park Avenue Green included:

34 kilowatt (kW) solar photovoltaic (PV) design & installation

Passive House Certification (PHIUS+)

Passive House Verifier

Enterprise Green Communities Certification

Energy efficiency consulting

Cogeneration consulting

Commissioning

$138,000 anticipated NYSERDA MPP NC incentives

About Bright Power

Bright Power provides strategic energy and water solutions to building owners and operators across the nation. Specializing in multifamily apartment buildings, Bright Power has worked with over 1,400,000 apartments that cover 1,200,000,000 square feet. Bright Power’s energy management solutions include EnergyScoreCards benchmarking software, energy audits, energy procurement, on-site generation, green building design services, turnkey installation of energy improvements and ongoing energy management. For more information, please visit www.brightpower.com .

Media Inquires

Rob Kreis

BP@fischtankpr.com







