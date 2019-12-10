Continued growth prompts CTO appointment at RFP360

/EIN News/ -- LEAWOOD, Kansas, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RFP360, a leading cloud-based RFP management software, today announced the appointment of Ryan Townsend, who will serve as chief technology officer (CTO). Mr. Townsend will be responsible for guiding the product roadmap and technical development at the company. He attended Duke University where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in computer science and joins the expanding RFP360 team with more than 20 years of leadership experience in the technology industry.

The appointment of Mr. Townsend is the latest in a series of strategic hires following an initial investment from Five Elms Capital and the subsequent appointment of David Lintz as chief executive officer late last year. Additional leadership hires include Beau Wysong, who serves as chief marketing officer, Brian Hartley as senior director - customer success, Brian Gillespie as senior director - finance, Pat Criss as director - sales and Christina Glapa as director - human resources.

“RFP360’s leadership team is incredibly talented. We are positioned for continued success and scalability in 2020 and beyond,” said David Lintz, CEO. “Ryan’s experience and leadership will drive product innovation, taking the business to the next level and providing more value to our customers.”

RFP360 has more than doubled in total headcount over the last 12 months and opened a new headquarters to keep up with the continued increase in market demand. To learn more about RFP360 visit https://rfp360.com/.

About RFP360

RFP360 develops software solutions that transform how organizations worldwide request information, respond to requests and interact — making the RFP and proposal process far more efficient, effective, consistent and repeatable for everyone. Our complete approach covers every angle, from knowledge management and response automation to request development and vendor evaluation.

Beau Wysong RFP360 844.737.0365 beau.wysong@rfp360.com



