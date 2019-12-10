David Montpetit joins D-BOX as the new Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the “Company’’) (TSX:DBO), a world leader in immersive motion entertainment experiences, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Montpetit as Chief Financial Officer. Starting January 13, 2020, Mr. Montpetit (CA, CPA) will lead the Company’s finance strategy and oversee the Company’s financial operations.

With more than 20 years of extensive expertise in corporate and operational finance, Mr. Montpetit is an experienced CFO with proven tactical skills in B2B and B2C market strategies.



“We are very happy to welcome David Montpetit to our executive team as his financial intelligence and leadership experience will undoubtedly add significant value to our Company,” says Claude Mc Master, President and CEO of D-BOX. “This hire comes at a welcome moment for D-BOX as we continue to build on our worldwide success and pursue an ambitious strategy of developing new business markets across the globe for 2020.”



“I'm excited to start this new chapter in my professional career and help D-BOX build on the success they’ve already experienced,” says David Montpetit. “I’m looking forward to utilizing my depth of experience, contributing to the company’s long-term vision and accelerating the introduction of our unparalleled motion technology to new audiences around the world.”



Prior to joining D-BOX, Mr. Montpetit was Finance Vice President for BONLOOK Inc., where he implemented the financial and operational structure to optimize the company’s efficiency. Previously, Mr. Montpetit held the position of CFO and CIO at JE Mondou where he supervised the organizational development strategies for the brick and mortar and e-commerce retail market. In 2002, Mr. Montpetit was General Manager and Finance Director at Sysco Corporation, a public company where he contributed to reduce operational costs and significantly increase the revenues for the Quebec division. He also oversaw two strategic acquisitions that would maximize the company’s efficiency.



Mr. Montpetit holds a bachelor’s degree (1992) in Business Administration (B.B.A.), and a Major in Accounting from the University of Quebec in Montreal.

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX redefines and creates realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through motion. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before.

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal, Canada with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China.

DISCLAIMER REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements included herein, including those that express management’s expectations or estimates of our future performance, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. D-BOX disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

