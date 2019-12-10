Hemptown USA Announces Line of Cannabigerol (CBG)-Based Products at MJBizCon 2019

Hemptown Also Announces 2019 Harvest Results

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Hemptown USA , a hemp-derived cannabinoid company and a subsidiary of Hemptown Organics Corp., today unveiled a portion of its new line of cannabigerol (CBG) products at the 2019 MJBizCon, held Dec. 11-13, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hemptown USA will be at booth C3831 .



The new product lineup includes the Hemptown CBG Tincture, the Hemptown Salve Balm, and an assortment of capsules designed for a variety of uses. Additionally, Hemptown is promoting its new Hemptown Chew gum, a consumer SKU that contains the highest levels of hemp-derived CBD and CBG cannabinoids available on the market. These initial offerings in the Hemptown CBG line will be the largest and most specialized in the CBG category. The initial line includes:

The Hemptown CBG Tincture - a 1-ounce container (30 mL) package that contains 250 mg CBG and 1,250 mg CBD and has a fresh wintergreen flavor. The Hemptown CBG Salve Balm - contains 750 mg CBD and 250 mg CBG per 2-oz. unit. An assortment of Hemptown Capsules: Hemptown Calm Caps – 30 capsules containing 25 mg CBG and 50 mg CBD (both full-spectrum) with calming herbal ingredients including ashwagandha and GABA. Strength Caps – 30 capsules containing 25 mg CBG and 50 mg CBD (both full-spectrum) combined with restorative herbal ingredients like turmeric and ginger root extracts. Sleep Caps – 30 capsules containing 25 mg CBG and 50 mg CBD (both full-spectrum) paired with soothing herbal ingredients like melatonin and passionflower extract. Immuno Caps – 30 capsules containing 25 mg CBG and 50 mg CBD (both full-spectrum) with herbal immune boosters including echinacea and elderberry fruit extract.

Each of these new Hemptown CBG products, as well as the Hemptown Chew in packages of two, six and 12, is now available for purchase from the Hemptown website at HemptownUSA.com . They represent the first Hemptown SKUs to come out of Kirkman Group, a longtime nutraceutical manufacturer acquired by Hemptown in July .

"Our new line of CBG-infused products further advances Hemptown's leadership position in the hemp industry. Hemptown is cultivating and harvesting over 500 acres of genetics that produce plants rich in CBG, which represents about 40 percent of the entire 2019 U.S. CBG crop, in our estimation. This is just the beginning, and we look forward to being the gold standard in CBG-based products and rolling out even more products in 2020 as part of our Kirkman acquisition,” said Michael Townsend, president and co-founder, Hemptown USA.

“Additionally, we third-party test each batch of our products and post results on the Hemptown website so consumers can be assured that the products they purchase deliver exactly what is claimed,” Townsend added.

In addition to the consumer products launched today, the company is now fully capable of producing white label products for third parties and fulfilling bulk orders for CBG and CBD crude oil, distillates, isolates and water-soluble solutions.

Hemptown’s overall 2019 harvest was incredibly successful. The company achieved its 2019 goals, made possible with shareholders’ capital and belief in its management team. Hemptown grew from a 50-acre cultivation operation in Oregon in 2018 to approximately 500 acres. In total, Hemptown had over 1,500 acres in three states where planting, harvesting and drying of over 2 million pounds of CBG and CBD industrial hemp were successfully completed. Hemptown’s Oregon operation has positioned the company as one of the largest single cultivators of high-quality CBG in North America.

To learn more about Hemptown USA, please visit booth C3831 at the 2019 MJBizCon Conference in Las Vegas, Dec. 11-13, 2019.

About Hemptown Organics Corp.

Hemptown USA is growing some of the finest cannabinoid-rich hemp plants in the world to meet the ever-increasing global demand for premium cannabinoid products. In total, the company cultivated more than 1,500 acres in three states - Oregon, Colorado and Kentucky. Expanded farmland spanning three states, together with extraction and processing capabilities, are the foundation for Hemptown USA’s vertically integrated model as the Company pushes into the consumer packaged goods sectors with top-quality branded product lines. Due in large part to the recent acquisition of Kirkman Group , an FDA-licensed and cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) certified operating nutraceutical business based in Oregon, Hemptown USA is well-positioned to capitalize on a global market expected to exceed $22 billion by 2020. For more information, visit www.hemptownusa.com.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations of management, involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the closing date of the financing, the attributes of the securities to be offered and sold by the Company, the proposed use of the net proceeds of the Offerings. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include general market conditions, significant business, competitive, political and social risks and other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/179e415e-3342-4e7a-ae07-5d190f862ed6

Hemptown USA unveils new line of cannabigerol (CBG) products. Hemptown USA is introducing its new, gold-standard cannabigerol (CBG) product lineup at Booth 3831 at the 2019 MJBizCon, Dec. 11-13, in Las Vegas.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.