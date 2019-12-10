/EIN News/ -- Atlantica Confirms its Commitment with ESG at COP25

December 10, 2019 – Santiago Seage, CEO of Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ: AY) (“Atlantica” or the “Company”), the sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the energy and environment sectors, participated today in the Sustainable Innovation Forum (SIF), a side-event to COP25, to discuss about “Transitioning Towards a Cleaner, Smarter Energy System of the Future”.

Santiago Seage said: “Cleaner power generation has been about increasing wind and solar penetration and still there is a significant room for growth. Nevertheless, very high penetration will need better, smarter transmission and distribution grids and energy storage to be sure that this transition can take place”, he added: “At Atlantica, we are doing our part investing in renewable energy, including solar, wind and hydro, as well as in transmission lines and storage.”

In 2018, Atlantica avoided the emission of approximately 5 million tons of CO 2 1. With close to 1.5 GW of solar and wind assets in operation and approximately 90% of its revenues coming from low carbon footprint assets2, Atlantica was rated by Sustainalytics in December 2018 on its Environment, Social and Governance factors as the top company within renewables, second within the broader utilities sector and in the top 3% in the global ratings universe.





About Atlantica

Atlantica is a sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, efficient natural gas, electric transmission and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA ( www.atlanticayield.com ).





1 Emissions avoided versus a fossil fuel generation mix according to EPA (2018) AVERT, U.S. national weighted average CO2 marginal emission rate, year 2017 data. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

2 Low carbon footprint assets include renewable energy assets, transmission lines and water plants.





