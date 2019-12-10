Compliance, Complexity and Convergence: CloudPay Releases EMEA Payroll Efficiency Index

Annual Benchmarking Report Examines Payroll Processing, Highlights Common Issues and Identifies New Opportunities Across 15 Countries in Europe and the Middle East

Leveraging CloudPay’s breadth of knowledge and expertise around country-specific payroll information, the EMEA 2019 PEI synthesizes anonymized data from multinational organizations, allowing companies to understand regional and in-country processing practices and benchmark their performance. Similar to the global report published earlier this year, the EMEA PEI cites examples, explanations and analysis of five significant KPIs: first-time approval, data input issues, issues per 1k payslips, payroll calendar length and supplemental impact. The index also takes into account real-life outcomes based on conversations with country payroll experts, payroll processors and customers.

Pete Tiliakos, Principal Analyst at NelsonHall, commented, “The data contained within CloudPay’s EMEA Payroll Efficiency Index is unique, offering invaluable insights to those organizations interested in optimizing their payroll processes. Having access to this type of information allows for continuous improvement, year after year, as employment needs and markets evolve.”

By recognizing and addressing the complexity that global payroll presents, the EMEA PEI explores the impact of regulatory compliance on processes efficiencies plus exceptions to perceived success, such as France’s routine second run. As an example, the index allows for country-specific nuances such as how payroll organizations in France rarely secure the necessary data ahead of the initial processing date, instead calendaring a second run for corrections.

“We bring a unique perspective to global payroll, with a platform that centralizes payroll processing information across more than 130 countries. This year’s EMEA Payroll Efficiency Index contains both useful data and customer stories, making it an invaluable resource to multinationals operating in this area of the world,” shared Paul Bartlett, CEO of CloudPay. “What we’ve found is that in an era marked by economic uncertainty, there’s a resounding call to measure what matters and ensure payroll processes remain effective across functions as well as borders.”

Beyond the regional overview, the report considers averages and indicators from Germany, Ireland, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Netherlands, Switzerland, the Russian Federation and the United Arab Emirates. To download a complimentary copy, visit payrollefficiencyindex.com and look for the 2019 EMEA PEI.

