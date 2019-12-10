Global Automotive Connectors Market Report 2019-2024 - Incorporation of Machine Learning in Self-Driving Vehicles Expected to Drive the Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Connectors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive connectors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2019-2024.



The increasing incorporation of advanced security features in the automobiles and the rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs) are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing sophistication of automotive sensors and infotainment systems has augmented the demand for automotive wiring harnesses and connectors across the globe.



Automobile manufacturers are replacing copper cables with plastic optical fiber (POF) to improve data transmission and design flexibility, along with reducing the overall vehicle weight. The effective functioning of POF requires automotive connectors. Additionally, advanced automotive systems utilize memory and data storage connectors for supporting Wi-Fi networks in automated vehicles. This, coupled with the increasing adoption of hybrid vehicles, is further contributing to the market growth.



Moreover, various product innovations such as adaptive front lighting, cruise control, park assistance and departure warning systems, along with the incorporation of machine learning in self-driving vehicles are expected to drive the market in the coming years.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being TE Connectivity, Aptiv (Formerly Delphi Automotive PLC), Yazaki Corporation, Molex Incorporated, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, Japan Aviation Electronics, Luxshare Precision, JST Manufacturing, Hirose Electric Co. Ltd., Korea Electric Terminal Co. Ltd., AVX Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, Rosenberger, Hu Lane Associate Inc., Samtec, Lumberg Holding, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global automotive connectors market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global automotive connectors industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the connection type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the connector type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the system type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global automotive connectors industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global automotive connectors industry?

What is the structure of the global automotive connectors industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global automotive connectors industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Automotive Connectors Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Connection Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Connector Type

5.5 Market Breakup by System Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Connection Type

6.1 Wire to Wire Connection

6.2 Wire to Board Connection

6.3 Board to Board Connection



7 Market Breakup by Connector Type

7.1 PCB Connectors

7.2 IC Connectors

7.3 RF Connectors

7.4 Fiber Optic Connectors

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by System Type

8.1 Sealed Connector System

8.2 Unsealed Connector System



9 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

9.1 Passenger Cars

9.2 Commercial Vehicles

9.3 Electric Vehicles



10 Market Breakup by Application

10.1 Body Control and Interiors

10.2 Safety and Security System

10.3 Engine Control and Cooling System

10.4 Fuel and Emission Control

10.5 Infotainment

10.6 Navigation & Instrumentation

10.7 Others



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 Asia Pacific

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Middle East and Africa

11.5 Latin America



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 TE Connectivity

15.3.2 Aptiv (Formerly Delphi Automotive PLC)

15.3.3 Yazaki Corporation

15.3.4 Molex Incorporated

15.3.5 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

15.3.6 Amphenol Corporation

15.3.7 Japan Aviation Electronics

15.3.8 Luxshare Precision

15.3.9 JST Manufacturing

15.3.10 Hirose Electric Co. Ltd.

15.3.11 Korea Electric Terminal Co. Ltd.

15.3.12 AVX Corporation

15.3.13 Kyocera Corporation

15.3.14 Rosenberger

15.3.15 Hu Lane Associate Inc.

15.3.16 Samtec

15.3.17 Lumberg Holding



