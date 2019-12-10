Global e-Bike Market: Opportunity and Forecast Report (2019-2024)
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Bike Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global e-bike market reached a value of US$ 19.6 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 27.8 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 6% during 2019-2024.
The growing popularity of cycling as a recreational activity is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Cycling has numerous physical and mental health benefits such as improved cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength and flexibility along with the reduced risk of stress and depression.
The young population is increasingly opting for various adventure sports, which is providing a boost to e-bike sales. Furthermore, the thriving tourism industry is another factor catalyzing the growth of the market. Tourists are opting for e-bikes as a self-driving alternative to commute as it is economical and enables effortless riding.
The growing environmental consciousness and rising urban air pollution have led individuals to switch to electric vehicles such as e-bikes that have low carbon emissions and can be charged through solar power. Moreover, various product innovations such as the introduction of hydrogen-powered bikes and Smart E-Bike Monitoring System (SEMS), along with the increasing demand for pedal assisted or pedelec bikes, are also contributing to the market growth.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Accell, BionX, Robert Bosch GmbH, Yamaha Motor Company, Derby Cycle, Giant Bicycles, Klever Mobility, Merida Industry Co. Ltd, Samsung SDI Co, Continental AG, Prodecotech LLC, Fuji-ta, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Pedego Electric Bikes, Shimano, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global E-bike market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global E-bike industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the mode?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the motor Type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the battery type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the class?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the design?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global E-bike industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global E-bike industry?
- What is the structure of the global E-bike industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global E-bike industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global E-Bike Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Mode
5.4 Market Breakup by Motor Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Battery Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Class
5.7 Market Breakup by Design
5.8 Market Breakup by Application
5.9 Market Breakup by Region
5.10 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Mode
6.1 Throttle
6.2 Pedal Assist
7 Market Breakup by Motor Type
7.1 Hub Motor
7.2 Mid Drive
7.3 Others
8 Market Breakup by Battery Type
8.1 Lead Acid
8.2 Lithium Ion
8.3 Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH)
8.4 Others
9 Market Breakup by Class
9.1 Class I
9.2 Class II
9.3 Class III
10 Market Breakup by Design
10.1 Foldable
10.2 Non-Foldable
11 Market Breakup by Application
11.1 Mountain/Trekking Bikes
11.2 City/Urban
11.3 Cargo
11.4 Others
12 Market Breakup by Region
12.1 Asia Pacific
12.2 Europe
12.3 North America
12.4 Middle East and Africa
12.5 Latin America
13 SWOT Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Strengths
13.3 Weaknesses
13.4 Opportunities
13.5 Threats
14 Value Chain Analysis
15 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
15.1 Overview
15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
15.4 Degree of Competition
15.5 Threat of New Entrants
15.6 Threat of Substitutes
16 Price Analysis
17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Market Structure
17.2 Key Players
17.3 Profiles of Key Players
17.3.1 Accell
17.3.2 BionX
17.3.3 Robert Bosch GmbH
17.3.4 Yamaha Motor Company
17.3.5 Derby Cycle
17.3.6 Giant Bicycles
17.3.7 Klever Mobility
17.3.8 Merida Industry Co. Ltd.
17.3.9 Samsung SDI Co.
17.3.10 Continental AG
17.3.11 Prodecotech LLC
17.3.12 Fuji-ta
17.3.13 Trek Bicycle Corporation
17.3.14 Pedego Electric Bikes
17.3.15 Shimano
