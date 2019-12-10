Modular UPS Market To Reach USD 4.43 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Modular UPS Market Size – USD 1.93 billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.9%, Modular UPS Industry Trends – Escalating growth of the colocation industry

The offering of better scalability, flexibility, and reliability by modular UPS is one of the significant factors influencing market growth.

The global modular UPS market is expected to reach USD 4.43 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The modular UPS allows flexible adaption of the UPS power based on power requirements.

The scalability of modular UPS is driving the growth of the market. A scalable data center gets immense advantages from the implementation of modular UPS system topology as it improves electrical efficiency by offering scalability options. Enterprises across several sectors become progressively dependent on UPS systems to get uninterrupted and protected power for their data resources. Instead of a single fixed installation, UPSs become better cost and energy-efficient systems by aggregations of smaller modules operating together in parallel. These can effortlessly be incrementally scaled to exact power requirements.

Escalating growth of the colocation industry is expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period. At present, as the ubiquity and requirement of internet hosting continue to surge, SMEs and large enterprises must cater to the demands to stay pertinent and available online. Colocation facilities act as a type of data center that rents equipment space and bandwidth to enterprises and businesses that require a network service provider at an affordable cost. Modular UPS systems protect uptime of large data centers and deliver facility-wide protection for sensitive electronics. These types of UPS ensure smooth operation critical systems during power disturbances, including blackouts, brownouts, surges, sags, or noise interference.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By power rating, 51-100 KVA contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 10.6% in the forecast period. The market dominance of 51-100 KVS modular UPS may be attributed to the increasing demand from IoT devices owing to offering of hassle-free installation, enhanced usability, easy maintenance, on-demand capacity expansion, and better efficiency.

By organization sizes, large enterprises dominated the market in 2018 and are likely to witness a growth rate of 10.3% in the forecast period. The modular UPS provides better scalability, flexibility, and reliability to keep their systems operational in the event of an accident.

By application, a centralized power protection solution held a larger market share in the year 2018.

By industry vertical, healthcare industry is projected to grow at a significant rate of 11.6% in the forecast period, owing to the use of medical devices ranging from ventilators to MRIs, hematology systems to diagnostic instruments, gas analyzers to centrifuges, and data centers, among others, that require uninterrupted and reliable power supply for their operation.

North America dominated the market in 2018 and is estimated to have a CAGR of 10.4% in the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for growing technological advancements and data center applications in the region.

Key participants include ABB Group, Eaton Corporation PLC, Emerson Electric Company, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., General Electric, Schneider Electric SE, Delta Electronics, Mitsubishi Inc., Gamatronic Electronic Industries Ltd., and Tripp Lite, among others.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global modular UPS market on the basis of power rating, organization size, application, industry vertical, and region:

Power Rating Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

0-50 KVA

51-100 KVA

101-300 KVA

>300 KVA

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Centralized Power Protection Solution

Distributed Power Protection Solution

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

BFSI

IT & Telecommunications

Energy & Utilities

Government & Public Sector

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

