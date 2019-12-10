Kenya takes over ACP Group presidency

Nairobi, ANGOLA, December 10 - Kenya took over the presidency of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group (ACP) in Nairobi last Monday, replacing Papua New Guinea for a term in office of two to three years.,

The succession took place at the opening of the 9th ACP Group Summit. President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta takes office as the group’s chairman until the next summit.

The ceremony continues with speeches by representatives of the ACP regions, the European Union, the United Nations and the host President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta.

Afterwards, in closed doors, they shall discuss the Georgetown Agreement revision, the restructuring of the group taking into account the dynamics of geopolitical strategies, a subject that received special attention Saturday at the 110th session of the Ministers Council.

Apart from that, there will be the First Ladies Forum, with the main motto “Towards Universal Health Coverage in ACP Countries”.

According to the agenda, on Tuesday there will be the adoption of the Nairobi Declaration and the announcement of the 10th Summit date and place.

The Georgetown Agreement – a constitutive act of the ACP group - exists since 1975, year that was equally established the partnership with the European Union (EU).

The ACP Group tackles the European cooperation with the states of Africa, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP), a liaison created by the Cotonou Agreement.

Signed in the year 2000, it is the most complete partnership agreement that exists between the EU and developing countries. It provides ancooperation framework in issues related to development and commerce, as well as the political dimension. Its main objective is to eradicate poverty in ACP countries.

The previous sequential agreements were revised in order to respond to the new challenges.

Poverty eradication and sustainable development are the two pillars of ACP-EU Agreement, involving the European Union and 79 ACP countries.

The states of the European Union and the ACP Group represent more than half of all United Nations member countries, grouping more than 1.5 million people.

