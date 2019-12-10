Saudi Arabia Outbound Travel and Tourism Market Analysis, 2013-2025 - Emerging as the Largest Outbound Travel Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Outbound Travel and Tourism Market Analysis 2013 - 2018 and Forecast 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Key Research Findings

Saudi Arabia is emerging as the largest outbound travel market

Saudi Arabia residents are the biggest spenders when they travel aboard

Saudi Arabia is the largest source market for the UAE, Jordan and Bahrain

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the actual market situation and future outlook for the Saudi Arabia outbound tourism market.

The report uses data and analysis to discuss potential lucrative opportunities, current and future trends related to Saudi Arabia outbound tourism flow, spending, the purpose of the visits and main destination markets. The report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the Saudi Arabia outbound tourism market.



Furthermore, this report uses a country-focused analysis to explore the Saudi Arabia outbound tourism market. A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 17 nations. Drivers and the restraints are studied in detail to better understand the market and to understand the future growth scope of the market.



The countries included in this report are the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Jordan, Bahrain, Egypt, the United States, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Turkey, South Korea, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Philippines, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Australia.

The Report Includes the Latest Industry Data



Market Size & Analysis: Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Visitation & Spending (2013 - 2025)

Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2013 - 2025)

Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Spending & Forecast (2013 - 2025)

Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Visitation & Spending Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%) (2013 - 2025)

Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Visitation Share & Forecast (2013 - 2025)

Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Spending Share & Forecast (2013 - 2025)

17 Countries Saudi Arabia Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2013 - 2025)

17 Countries Saudi Arabia Travelers Purpose of Visit & Forecast (2013 - 2025)

17 Countries Saudi Arabia Travelers Spending & Forecast (2013 - 2025)

Identification of Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourism Market

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Size & Analysis: Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Visitation & Spending (2013 - 2025)

2.1 Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Visitation & Forecast

2.2 Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Spending & Forecast



3. Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Visitation & Spending Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%) (2013 - 2025)

3.1 Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Visitation Share & Forecast

3.2 Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Spending Share & Forecast



4. Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourism Market

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Inhibitors



5. Saudi Arabia Outbound Tourism Market - Top 17 Countries In-depth Analysis (2013 - 2025)

5.1 United Arab Emirates (UAE) - Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.1.1 Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Visitation to the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

5.1.2 Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

5.1.3 Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Spending in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

5.2 Jordan - Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.3 Bahrain - Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.4 Egypt - Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.5 United States - Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.6 India - Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.7 Singapore - Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.8 Malaysia - Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.9 Turkey - Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.10 South Korea - Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.11 Maldives - Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.12 Sri Lanka - Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.13 Indonesia - Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.14 Philippines - Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.15 United Kingdom - Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.16 Switzerland - Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.17 Australia - Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.18 Other Countries - Saudi Arabia Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

