Central & South American Solar Energy Markets: 2014-2019 Review and 2020-2029 Forecast

The solar energy market in Central and South America has considerable growth potential. The region is an ideal place for solar power generation due to energy need in remote areas. The solar power generation is anticipated to peak in the coming years.



Brazil, Uruguay and Chile are heavily investing in the solar energy market. The region is also working to improve its climate records by investing in renewable energy projects and adopting new energy policies to mitigate climate change impacts. In response to climate change, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Peru, and Venezuela are trying to change their energy mix and prioritise renewable energy sources.



In Brazil, the government started to promote large scale deployment of solar energy to diversify the electricity mix. Some of the key drivers behind the solar energy growth in Brazil are abundant solar resources, growing demand in electricity, the increasing pressure on the Brazilian government on environmental and climate protection and rapid decrease in prices of PV technology.



Argentina has also developed its solar energy exposure due to increasing electricity demand. They are heavily investing in the renewable energy sector, including solar power projects. Moreover, the favourable government regulations, private sector investments, expansion of solar panel power projects and governments' incentives are the main factors behind the substantial market growth.



In Uruguay, the growing electricity demand has been pushing the country to invest in solar energy. The government introduces policies such as feed-in tariffs and utility-scale bidding to support the new and fast-moving solar power transformation.



The solar energy market is also showing potential in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru. The governments here are making new energy policies and forming public-private partnerships for renewable power energy. The falling cost, downstream innovation and various incentive schemes are underpinning the solar power market in these markets.

Key Topics Covered

Solar energy generation by country 2014-2029 (TWh)

Solar power capacity by country 2014-2029 (GW)

Solar power project capacity by plants 2019 (MW) Project/plant type Project/plant name Location Capacity Ownership Year of operating Status of the project

Macroeconomics indicators by country 2014-2029

ROTS Analysis (Risks, Opportunities, Trends and Strategies) in the Central and South America solar energy market

Forecast Segmentation

Solar power capacity by country in Central and South America 2014-2029

Solar demand by country in Central and South America 2014-2029

Macroeconomic forecasts by country in Central and South America 2014-2029

