Huazhu Group Limited Announces Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) (the “Company”), a leading and fast-growing hotel group, today announced that its 2019 annual general meeting of shareholders was held on December 10, 2019. During the meeting, the following proposals submitted for shareholders’ approval were approved:



1. The ordinary resolution as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting regarding the appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP. as auditor of the Company at a fee to be agreed by the Board.

2. The ordinary resolution as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting regarding the re-election of Min (Jenny) Zhang as a Director of the Board of the Company.

3. The ordinary resolution as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting regarding authorizing each director or officer of the Company to take any and every action that might be necessary, appropriate or desirable to effect the foregoing resolutions as such director or officer, in his or her absolute discretion, thinks fit.

About Huazhu Group Limited

Huazhu Group Limited is a leading hotel operator and franchisor. As of September 30, 2019, Huazhu operated 5,151 hotels with 504,414 rooms in operation. Huazhu’s brands include Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, HanTing Premium Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotels & Resorts, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts. Huazhu also has the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel, in the pan-China region.

Huazhu’s business mainly includes leased, manachised and franchised models. Under the lease model, Huazhu directly operates hotels typically located on leased properties. Under the manachise model, Huazhu manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers Huazhu appoints and collects fees from franchisees. Under the franchise model, Huazhu provides training, reservations and support services to the franchised hotels, and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. In addition, Huazhu has a limited number of hotels in owned or partially owned properties. Huazhu applies a consistent standard and platform across all of its hotels. As of September 30, 2019, Huazhu operates 83 percent of its hotel rooms under manachise and franchise models.

