PerimeterX Delivers Web Application Security through Google Cloud Platform Marketplace

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PerimeterX , the leading provider of application security solutions that keep web businesses safe in the digital world, today announced the availability of PerimeterX Bot Defender on Google Cloud Platform Marketplace (GCP Marketplace), providing customers with the ability to protect web and mobile applications and APIs from automated attacks and to safeguard their consumers’ digital experience.



GCP Marketplace lets users quickly deploy functional software packages that run on Google Cloud Platform. GCP Marketplace allows customers to easily start up a familiar software package with services like Compute Engine or Cloud Storage, with no manual configuration required.

PerimeterX Bot Defender is a bot protection solution that safeguards modern web and mobile applications and APIs. It leverages machine learning to constantly update a library of attack patterns built on hundreds of billions of visits to web and mobile sites and native web applications. Bot Defender accurately identifies and blocks automated attacks. It autotunes to improve detection while easily integrating into existing infrastructures enabling detection and blocking within seconds.

“As a Google Cloud Partner and a Google Cloud customer, we are pleased to extend our relationship. GCP Marketplace makes it easy for customers to use our SaaS solutions to safeguard digital experiences on the modern web,” said Ido Safruti, co-founder and CTO at PerimeterX. “By offering our product on GCP Marketplace and integrating it with Google Cloud Security Command Center, we make it fast and simple for customers to safeguard their applications from a wide variety of evolving digital threats.“

Bot Defender is immediately available on GCP Marketplace . To learn more about Bot Defender visit the PerimeterX website .

