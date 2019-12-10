Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Market to Reach USD 129 Mn by 2025 - QY Research
In 2018 the global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) market size was 70 million US$ and reach CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In report covers both sales and revenue and studies the segments pertaining to application, products, services, and regions. To assess the market’s future the research report also discusses the competitive landscape present in the global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) market.
A microchannel plate (MCP) is essentially a fast high-gain amplifier for electrons, having many parallel spatial channels for use in imaging applications.
Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Market: Segment Analysis
The report also outlines the sales and revenue generated by the global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) market. It is broken down in many segments, such as regional, country level, by type, application, and others. This enables a granular view of the market, focusing on the government policies that could change the dynamics. It also assesses the research and development plans of the companies for better product innovation.
Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Market: Regional Segment Analysis
Based on region, the global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) market is segmented into North America, Europe, China and Japan. Asia Pacific has a large population, which makes its market potential a significant one. It is the fastest-growing and most lucrative region in the global economy. This chapter specifically explains the impact of population on the global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) market. Research views it through a regional lens, giving the readers a microscopic understanding of the changes to prepare for.
The report covers different aspects of the market from a consumer goods point of view. It aims to be a guiding hand to interested readers for making profitable business decisions.
The following players are covered in this report:
• Hamamatsu Photonics
• PHOTONIS
• Incom
• Baspik
• North Night Vision
• Tectra GmbH
• Topag
PHOTONIS is a global leader. In 2018, the company of PHOTONIS held a market share of 18%.
Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Breakdown Data by Type
• Circular MCP
• Rectangular MCP
• Others
The segment of circular MCP holds a larger share in global market, which accounts for about 73%.
Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Breakdown Data by Application
• Night Vision Devices
• Experimental Physics
• Medical Diagnosis
• Others
The night vision devices and experimental physics hold important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 75% of the market share.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Circular MCP
1.4.3 Rectangular MCP
1.4.4 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Night Vision Devices
1.5.3 Experimental Physics
1.5.4 Medical Diagnosis
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Market Size
2.1.1 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Production 2014-2025
2.2 Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Market
2.4 Key Trends for Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Markets & Products
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Production by Regions
4.1 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 North America
4.2.1 North America Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Production
4.2.2 North America Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in North America
4.2.4 North America Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Import & Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Production
4.3.2 Europe Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Revenue
4.3.3 Key Players in Europe
4.3.4 Europe Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Import & Export
4.4 China
4.4.1 China Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Production
4.4.2 China Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Revenue
4.4.3 Key Players in China
4.4.4 China Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Import & Export
4.5 Japan
4.5.1 Japan Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Production
4.5.2 Japan Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Revenue
4.5.3 Key Players in Japan
4.5.4 Japan Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Import & Export
5 Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 United States
5.2.4 Canada
5.2.5 Mexico
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 UK
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Consumption by Regions
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Indonesia
5.4.9 Thailand
5.4.10 Malaysia
5.4.11 Philippines
5.4.12 Vietnam
5.5 Central & South America
5.5.1 Central & South America Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central & South America Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Consumption by Country
5.5.3 Brazil
5.6 Middle East and Africa
5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Consumption by Application
5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Consumption by Countries
5.6.3 Turkey
5.6.4 GCC Countries
5.6.5 Egypt
5.6.6 South Africa
6 Market Size by Type
6.1 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Production by Type
6.2 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Revenue by Type
6.3 Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Price by Type
7 Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Breakdown Dada by Application
7.2.1 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Hamamatsu Photonics
8.1.1 Hamamatsu Photonics Company Details
8.1.2 Company Overview
8.1.3 Hamamatsu Photonics Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.1.4 Hamamatsu Photonics Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Product Description
8.1.5 Hamamatsu Photonics Recent Development
8.2 PHOTONIS
8.2.1 PHOTONIS Company Details
8.2.2 Company Overview
8.2.3 PHOTONIS Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.2.4 PHOTONIS Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Product Description
8.2.5 PHOTONIS Recent Development
8.3 Incom
8.3.1 Incom Company Details
8.3.2 Company Overview
8.3.3 Incom Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.3.4 Incom Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Product Description
8.3.5 Incom Recent Development
8.4 Baspik
8.4.1 Baspik Company Details
8.4.2 Company Overview
8.4.3 Baspik Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.4.4 Baspik Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Product Description
8.4.5 Baspik Recent Development
8.5 North Night Vision
8.5.1 North Night Vision Company Details
8.5.2 Company Overview
8.5.3 North Night Vision Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.5.4 North Night Vision Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Product Description
8.5.5 North Night Vision Recent Development
8.6 Tectra GmbH
8.6.1 Tectra GmbH Company Details
8.6.2 Company Overview
8.6.3 Tectra GmbH Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.6.4 Tectra GmbH Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Product Description
8.6.5 Tectra GmbH Recent Development
8.7 Topag
8.7.1 Topag Company Details
8.7.2 Company Overview
8.7.3 Topag Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.7.4 Topag Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Product Description
8.7.5 Topag Recent Development
9 Production Forecasts
9.1 Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Production and Revenue Forecast
9.1.1 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Production Forecast 2019-2025
9.1.2 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
9.2 Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 North America
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Revenue Forecast by Type
10 Consumption Forecast
10.1 Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
10.3.2 United States
10.3.3 Canada
10.3.4 Mexico
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 UK
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 South Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Indonesia
10.5.8 Thailand
10.5.9 Malaysia
10.5.10 Philippines
10.5.11 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
10.6.2 Brazil
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
10.7.2 Turkey
10.7.3 GCC Countries
10.7.4 Egypt
10.7.5 South Africa
11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
