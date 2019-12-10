DIGITAL RETAIL FORUM RETURNS TO JOHANNESBURG IN JANUARY 2020

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, ZA, December 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2nd annual Digital Retail Forum is set to take place on the 29th of January 2020, at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg. The forum is hosted by IT News Africa, under the theme; Digital Disruption in Retail: Apocalypse or Revolution.Following a successful 2019 event, #DigitalRetailForum will bring together over 200 local and international retail industry leaders to learn about cutting-edge innovations and foster dynamic conversation addressing how retail is being redefined through technology.Join the variety of retail executives that will visit DRF2020 looking for products and services that will help them increase productivity, reduce costs, attract more customers, improve customer experience, enhance security and sell more.Key Topics:Key topics at the forum will include:• The 'Retail Apocalypse': Separating Hype from Reality• How eCommerce giants are shaping the future of retail• Enhancing brand image and increasing sales through social media• Assessing new retail payment solutions and how they impact customer experience• Optimizing Inventory Management and Supply Chains with Technology• Leveraging AI to Impact Your Bottom Line and CX• eCommerce: Opportunities presented by new models and disruptive technologiesConfirmed speakers for DRF 2020 include:• Mark Young - CEO of GetBucks South Africa• Alastair Tempest - CEO at Ecommerce Forum Africa• Dylan Piatti - Africa Strategist: Consumer Business Industry, Deloitte• Tilene Narainan - Head of Convenience Retailing Sasol• Simon Marland - Retail CIO, Nedbank• Neil Rankin - Founder and CEO of Predictive InsightsHow to participate: Join as an attendee : Learn from some of the most powerful brands, mavericks and visionaries that are setting the pace for change and driving disruption in retail.Join as a speaker: Showcase your thought-leadership. Share your insights and experience. Shape solutions to critical business challenges. Join us as an exhibitor : Reinforce your position as a leading provider of technology solutions.For those looking for maximum exposure, our sponsorship and exhibition packages offer a great opportunity to showcase your brand, speak and present your solutions to a select audience. Packages are available for all budgets, but spots are limited.For more information about this conference, visit: https://digitalretailforum.co.za/ [t]: 011 026 0981/2 [e]: events@itnewsafrica.comVirginia Motsepe011 026 0981



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.