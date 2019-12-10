What: Africa Day, COP 25

When: 10 December 2019

Where: Room 3, Hall 4 at IFEMA Conference Centre, Madrid

Time: 18:30 to 20:00

Who: Jointly organized by the African Union Commission, African Development Bank (http://AfDB.org/), and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa

Officials, experts, activists and journalists are invited to take part and cover the Africa Day at the COP25 conference in Madrid on 10 December 2019, in room 3 at the IFEMA Conference Centre. During this event, leaders will provide an update of the global commitments made at the world’s leading climate change meeting.

Africa Day marks Africa’s presence and participation at the various United Nations Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC) sessions since COP 17. Africa Day provides a platform for the continent’s decision makers and other stakeholders to engage in a dialogue that informs the region’s course of action around climate change.

The discussions will touch on effective means of implementation (finance, capacity building, and technology development and transfer) of the Paris Agreement.

Media Contacts: African Union Esther Azaa Tankou, Head of Information Division Directorate of Information and Communication African Union Commission Email: YambouE@africa-union.org

African Development Bank Gershwin Wanneburg Communication and External Relations Department African Development Bank Email: g.wanneburg@afdb.org

Pan-African Parliament Ntsiuoa Sekete Senior Communications and Media Officer Pan-African Parliament Email: ntsiuoa.sekete@panafricanparliament.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.