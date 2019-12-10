Humanitarian Mine Action Program strengthens Partner Networks

At the request of the Department of State, a team of U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa continues the Humanitarian Mine Action Program by teaching instructors for explosive ordnance disposal level one training December 2-13, 2019.

Security cooperation and military-to-military training is a long-standing priority of the Marine Corps and our partnership with Morocco allows us to strengthen our deterrence and defense efforts. We must work together to build our collective capacity and to maintain peace.

During the 2019 HMA program, U.S. Marines will implement a train-the-trainer concept that enhances Moroccan service member’s confidence and ensures proficiency in their ability to instruct additional Moroccan service members in EOD.

Specifically, EOD level one validation consists of explosive ordnance recognition, threat assessment, locating explosive ordnance, implementing protective measures, disposal of explosive ordnance and tactical combat casualty care.

Our relationship with Morocco as a partner nation strengthens our enduring relationship and enhances regional stability.

SPMAGTF-CR-AF is deployed to conduct crisis-response and theater-security operations in Africa and promote regional stability by conducting military-to-military training exercises throughout Europe and Africa.



