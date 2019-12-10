New Course from ChildCare Education Institute on Birth to Five: Child Development in Young Children

/EIN News/ -- Duluth, GA, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, is proud to introduce CHD110: Birth to Five: Child Development in Young Children to the online child care training course catalog.

Human life span development refers to the changes that occur to each person throughout their life. People grow and change physically, intellectually, socially, and emotionally. The term early childhood refers to the first five to eight years of the human lifespan. Your life, as well as the life of every other individual, is filled with growth, change, and development. This course covers important developmental milestones from birth through age five, related to physical, cognitive, social, and emotional development An understanding of major milestones in early childhood development improves the ability of early childhood educators to provide developmentally appropriate activities and to prepare a safe and effective child care environment.

It is very important for young children′s caregivers to understand the processes of child growth and development. With this understanding, caregivers will be able to plan developmentally appropriate activities for children. This course examines typical growth and development for children in various age ranges. It is important for caregivers to understand that these age ranges are only intended to provide a general idea of when children achieve certain skills. Each child develops at a unique pace, with some reaching milestones earlier or later than other children of the same age. Caregivers and parents who are concerned that a child is consistently failing to meet developmental milestones should consult with a pediatrician.

“When teachers understand characteristics of child development, they are better prepared to promote development, assess learning, and support individual children,” says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. “This course examines the typical development that occurs within the first five years.”

CHD110: Birth to Five: Child Development in Young Children to is a three-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.3 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

For more information, visit www.cceionline.edu or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. EST

ChildCare Education Institute, LLC

ChildCare Education Institute®, a division of Excelligence Learning Corporation, provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 150 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition CDA Gold Standard™ training provider, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET).

Attachments

Ashley Sasher ChildCare Education Institute 678-942-1531 asasher@cceionline.edu



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.