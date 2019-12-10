Aloha Jubilee Ace

Over 500 clients from all over the world, took leave from work from 10th to 14th November 2019.

HAWAII, USA, December 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 500 clients from all over the world, took leave from work from 10th to 14th November 2019; to take part in Jubilee Ace’s Recreation and Recognition wanderlust. Hawaii, the soul stirring utopia with alluring sunsets and killer waves, played host to hundreds of well deserving, zealous participants. The highlight of the week falls on the Aloha Themed Gala dinner with company updates and exciting developments.

A night for the ages

The prestigious dinner packsglitz and glamour on the rustic paradise.Hundreds of participants swarmed the pre-dinner evening cocktail. All participants receive a generous goodie bag upon registration before heading to the waiting area for photo taking.

Let the party begin!

The Emcees kicked off the night with the VIPs making a toast to the raucous crowd on the background of Tahitian drum beats. The hall drowns in the surprisingly smooth champagne with calls for refills ringing through the night. The host also presented a delightful surprise for all guests attending, with each receiving a US$100 cash gift, echoes of joyous celebration could be heard all round the hall.

VIPs addresses the participants

Chief Investment Officer, Steve Colbert, took to the stage first and welcomed everyone to Hawaii. Chief Operations Officer, Mark Davis, shed his insights on current market conditions and Jubilee Ace’s past 6 months performances which drew wild cheers from the lively crowd.

Feel the fever

Next to take stage is the immensely popular International Marketing Director, Bobby Low. Everyone was on the edge of their seat during Bobby’s impassionate delivery on the key upcoming developments termed as Aqualution. From AQUA solution to AQUA evolution and finally AQUA Revolution. Details of MyAQUA and intuitive Advanced A.I., the next generation development of Jubilee Ace is now officially released. Jubilee Ace’s progress in such a short amount of time is as impressive as it gets.

Recognition Night

Jubilee Ace spares no budget nor effort with their top performers’ recognition on stage.

Top 10 Distinguished Award for Excellence;

Top 10 Elite Peak Performers;

Top 10 Inspirational Persons of the Year;

Top 10 Recognition Award for Consistency;

Top 10 Sponsors;

Ace Presidents;

“The pioneers of Jubilee Ace. Our gratitude towards our pioneers extend beyond a simple “Thank you”. They are the foundation of our business and network. It is they, who first believed in us. It is they, who build Jubilee Ace from scratch. And it is also them, that we are here today.

You have touched and changed the lives of many. You made all the difference between mediocre and excellence. It is through your faith and passion that drove our business. And in that midst, realise the dreams of many who believe in us. Your devotion and commitment represent a cornerstone of our success story.”

The first 4 awards recipients each pocketed a US$2,000 prize. While Jubilee Ace also gifted Rolexes to the top 10 team development sponsors; and a specially crafted AQUA themed 1-carat diamond pin worth US$20,000 to 13 ACE President present for the night. Several prize recipients took a moment on stage to share their success stories and thanked Jubilee Ace for the once in a lifetime opportunity.

Top 30 Prebook Challenge winners

The results are finally out! With clients still pulsating from the intense battle for the top 30 spots. Throbbing fingers, anxious faces and eyes glued to the screen, eagerly awaiting to be called on stage. 1 by 1, the names were announced and all the x`prize winners took to the stage for their victorious moment, with the ultimate winner walking away with Lamborghini Huracan worth up to US$300,000.

