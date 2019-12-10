Cameroon rugby resurfaces on continental level

Under the leadership of Marc Essono, President of the Cameroon Rugby Federation, Cameroon returns to the African rugby stage. The federation’s suspension has been lifted by Rugby Africa (RugbyAfrique.com) since four months and the team is eager to return with a roar.

On November 29 the new team kit and equipment has been unveiled and the team is ready for the new rugby season. The rugby XV’s team travelled on November 29 to Brazzaville, Congo, for a friendly match in the Massamba stadium against Congo. The match ended with a final score of 00-00. This was the team’s first official travel outside Cameroun in 7 years.

Khaled Babbou, President of Rugby Africa, welcomes the efforts of the Cameroon rugby federation: “We are pleased that Cameroon was reintegrated in July into the continental Rugby Africa family and welcome them to the development programme. The country has a great potential. It is an important and growing rugby community and with the right organization it will prosper in the coming years. Congratulations to the President and his team for paving the next steps for Cameroon’s rugby future. I hope we will soon also see matches against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Gabon as we count equally on the development of the Gabonese rugby federation despite the current delicate situation. This would be a great opportunity for Gabonese rugby to expand further. I specifically wish to thank the referees who came from the DRC upon my request to referee the match."

About Rugby Africa: Created in 1986, Rugby Africa (RugbyAfrique.com), previously the African Confederation of Rugby (Confédération Africaine de Rugby - CAR), is one of the six regional associations composing World Rugby (WorldRugby.org), the international organisation responsible for the governing of Rugby Union and Rugby Sevens. Rugby Africa unites all African countries which play rugby union, rugby sevens, and women’s rugby. Rugby Africa organises the qualifying competition for the Rugby World Cup, and Africa Sevens, a qualifying competition for the Olympic Games. Rugby Africa has 39 members, including 22 members and associated members of World Rugby, 10 members and associated members of Rugby Africa and 16 new countries collaborating with Rugby Africa.

