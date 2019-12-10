LeddarTech Partners with First Sensor to Accelerate LiDAR Deployment for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and Autonomous Driving Applications

/EIN News/ -- QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech®, an industry leader in providing the most versatile and scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform, is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with First Sensor AG, a leading developer of advanced sensor solutions that is also now joining the Leddar Ecosystem.



LeddarTech, with the support of First Sensor and other industry leaders, is developing the only open and comprehensive LiDAR platform option for OEMs and Tier1s. The platform provides the following benefits:

A more complete and comprehensive set of solutions that addresses the requirements of OEMs and Tier1s;

Common architectures as well as standardized components that ensure lower risk, improved production volume scalability, cost optimization and flexibility to address multiple LiDAR applications;

A scalable platform roadmap ensuring increased performance and cost optimization;

The ability to leverage leading and complementary IP, expertise, and support from technology leaders.

Overall, these benefits will increase the success for LeddarTech customers and provide the safest, most viable path to volume deployment for ADAS & AD applications.

LeddarTech and First Sensor will initiate this collaboration with the development of a LiDAR Evaluation Kit, demonstrating a technical concept in a working LiDAR and creating a tool for Tier 1s and system integrators to develop their own LiDAR based on LeddarEngine technology, First Sensor APDs, and additional ecosystem partners’ technologies, products, and services. The evaluation kit will be primarily targeting automotive front LiDAR applications for high-speed highway driving such as Highway Pilot and Traffic Jam Assist.

First Sensor is a leading supplier of high-performance Avalanche-Photodiodes and is developing the receiver submodule based on their APDs for the LIDAR evaluation kit. The receiver submodule leverages LeddarTech’s patented LeddarCore SoC™ and LeddarSP™ signal processing software to capture the reflected pulse coming from the objects in the field of view in order to provide time-of-flight data for rendering a 3D image that includes depth information.

“We are delighted to partner with First Sensor, one of the world’s leading developers and producers of chips, components, sensors, and sensor systems as a strategic partner” stated Michael Poulin, Vice-President, Product Management at LeddarTech. “First Sensor, LeddarTech and other select members, working synergistically as part of the Leddar Ecosystem, will provide increased value to our customers.”



“Our commitment is to design and develop market matching automotive-quality LiDAR solutions, and the opportunity to collaborate with LeddarTech is one that will really enable us to advance the autonomous driving space,” said Dr. Marc Schillgalies, VP Development, First Sensor AG. “Autonomous driving is a market that’s evolving on a daily basis and, with LeddarTech, we’re developing next-generation technologies to power these technologies for OEMs for many years to come.”

About LeddarTech®

LeddarTech is an industry leader providing the most versatile and scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform based on the unique LeddarEngineTM which consists of a suite of automotive-grade, functional safety certified SoCs working in tandem with proprietary LeddarSPTM signal processing software. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 70 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

LeddarTech also serves the mobility market with solid-state high-performance LiDAR module solutions for autonomous shuttles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, and robotaxis. These modules are developed to support the mobility market but also to demonstrate the capabilities of LeddarTech’s auto and mobility platform as a basis for other LiDAR suppliers to build upon.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.LeddarTech.com , and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube.

Contact: Daniel Aitken, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, LeddarTech

Tel.: +1-418-653-9000 ext. 232 Daniel.Aitken@Leddartech.com

About First Sensor AG

Founded as a technology start-up in the early 1990s, today, First Sensor is a global player in sensor technology. Based on the company’s know-how in chip design and production as well as microelectronic packaging, First Sensor develops standard sensors and custom sensor solutions in the fields of photonics, pressure, and advanced electronics. These solutions serve the ever-growing demand for advanced sensing applications in the Industrial, Medical, and Mobility markets. First Sensor’s strength in designing sensors for light detection and ranging (LiDAR) systems is also fueling the next generation of mobility solutions, contributing in particular to the latest autonomous vehicle applications through adaptive cruise control, collision avoidance, and more. First Sensor has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1999 [Prime Standard Ι WKN: 720190 Ι ISIN DE0007201907 Ι SIS]. Further information: www.first-sensor.com .

Contact: Andrea Doster, Marketing Communications, First Sensor AG

Tel. +49 89 80083-63 andrea.doster@first-sensor.com

Leddar, LeddarTech, LeddarEngine, LeddarSP, LeddarCore, and LeddarTech logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.