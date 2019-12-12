CSA Balloons Introduces Top-Printed Balloons For Custom Balloon Decorations

Logos make a custom column look more professional

The leading producer of custom printed balloons in North-America is raising industry standards once again.

NEW YORK,, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, December 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experts in custom balloon printing for now 20 years, the folks at CSA Balloons have been offering custom balloon set up and decoration services for years now. They have worked with companies big and small, serving their impressive client roster throughout the United States and Canada. With this new service, CSA is now increasing logo exposure and the quality of custom decorations to clients interested in custom balloon decor.A Proprietary Technology - Custom Balloon Top-PrintingMany qualified printers are able to print on nearly the totality of the balloon surface, including the top (think wholesale birthday balloons), however, no printer other than CSA has the technology to print solely on the top of the balloon; and they do it beautifully! When inflated, the size of the imprint is approximately 7-inches in diameter, and the quality of print is impeccable.Why Is Top-Printing Important?Top-printing is important in custom balloon decorating, because it allows Certified Balloon Artists to design any kind of balloon decoration with integrated custom printed balloons. Certified Balloon Artists can now use the company logo or message as a part of their intricate and beautiful balloon art. This allows the logo to become the focal point of the decor. As a result, companies get more brand exposure and a more personalized and professional look. Other balloon printing businesses without the top-print technology will only be able to scatter their clients’ logo in the decor, often the logo imprint becoming partially hidden by other balloons.Ways To Use Custom Top-Printed BalloonsCSA Balloons recommends using top-printed custom balloons within balloon decorations. Top-printed balloons look best when integrated in a custom balloon column or arch of any size. However, with balloons, the sky's the limit. “Our clients’ imagination never ceases to impress us. We have already seen so many creative ways to use top-print balloons!”, mentions CSA Balloons Founder, Csaba Laviolette. Large balloon walls, hanging balloon ceilings, and even balloon drops are amongst some of the more original ideas created to date. We look forward to seeing what new innovations CSA Balloons, and their clients, have in store for us!About CSA Balloons:For more than twenty years,CSA Balloons CSA Balloons has been a leader in custom balloon printing. With offices in Canada and the USA, they supply personalized balloons to clients throughout North-America. Their dedicated staff will help any business or association create the perfect custom balloons for any event. Renowned for their impeccable print quality, fast delivery, and outstanding customer service, they are the top-choice balloon printers for businesses big and small.



