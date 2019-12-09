Ondine Biomedical Presents at the Photodynamic Therapy Symposium 2019 (Leeds, England)

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, Canada, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ondine Biomedical Inc. announces that its President and Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Nicolas Loebel, is addressing global delegates at the Photodynamic Therapy Symposium at the School of Medicine, University of Leeds, England on December 9, 2019. The Photodynamic Symposium features international scientists and clinical specialists providing insights into Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) pre-clinical and clinical developments across a number of applications including multidrug-resistant infection control, oncology, dermatology and photodiagnosis.

The Photodynamic Therapy Symposium, which brings together participants from the UK, Europe, Asia and the Americas, highlights current research in the field, promotes new PDT applications and protocols, and supports multinational collaborations to advance photomedicine. Dr. Loebel will present the technology advancements and development milestones of Ondine’s pipeline of Photodisinfection technology.

About Photodisinfection

Ondine’s Photodisinfection is a powerful new alternative in the fight against drug-resistant infections. This patented, light-activated antimicrobial kills drug-resistant bacteria, viruses, and fungi, including those in biofilms, in minutes. Because Photodisinfection is effective against such a broad spectrum of pathogens, expensive and time-consuming pathogen identification is not required. Photodisinfection kills microbes through oxidative disruption of the microbial cell membrane with no known adverse effects to human epithelial tissue or mucosa. Microbes are unable to resist or adapt to this treatment.

About Ondine Biomedical Inc.

Ondine Biomedical Inc. is dedicated to the development of treatment and prevention therapies for a broad-spectrum of multidrug-resistant bacterial, viral and fungal infections. Ondine's antimicrobial program utilizes Photodisinfection to provide rapid antimicrobial efficacy without elevating risk of resistance. In addition to Ondine’s universal nasal Photodisinfection therapy, other applications of the Photodisinfection platform are under development, including treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis, treatment of burns and wounds, and disinfection of endotracheal tubes to reduce the incidence of ventilator-associated pneumonia.

Angelika Vance Ondine Biomedical Inc. 6048382702 avance@ondinebio.com



