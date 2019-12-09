Lincoln Military Housing Residents are Crafting for a Cause

Military families giving back during the holiday season

/EIN News/ -- Herndon, VA, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Military families joined together to give back at the annual Lincoln Military Housing, Crafting for a Cause event. Residents, living at a Lincoln Military Housing community throughout the Hampton Roads area, were invited to join Lincoln Military Housing team members for an evening of giving back by creating blankets that would be donated to the children and families living at the Ronald McDonald House in Norfolk, Virginia.

A Ronald McDonald House provides a place for families to call home so they can stay close by their hospitalized child at little to no cost. When a child is hospitalized the love and support of family is as powerful as the strongest medicine prescribed.

Families were also encouraged to collect and bring soda can tabs which will be used by the Ronald McDonald House Charities to raise money through the recycling of aluminum.

"Ronald McDonald House could not provide this tremendous service without the very generous support of our military community! Many thanks for caring about the children and families we serve." Ronald McDonald Global Organization.

About Lincoln Military Housing

Lincoln Military Housing (LMH) was formed in 2001 through a Department of Defense (DOD) contract with parent company Lincoln Property Company. The goal has always been to increase the quality of military housing for our nation's servicemen and women. Since its inception more than a decade ago, Lincoln Military Housing now provides more than 36,000 family homes for military members across the US. Lincoln is much more than a property management company. LMH acts as a support system for military families and offers community-building activities and 24-hour maintenance assistance programs, free, to all of their residents. Services are available for members of all branches of service -- Marine Corps, Army, Navy, Air Force, United States Coast Guard, and National Guard. For more information about Lincoln Military Housing, please visit www.lincolnmilitary.com for more information.

