Harbert Management Corporation included in Pensions & Investments List of Best Places to Work in Money Management for 2019

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbert Management Corporation (“HMC”) is included in the 2019 list of Best Places to Work in Money Management announced by Pensions & Investments, the global news source of money management. The eighth-annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.



HMC is an independent investment firm focused on fundamental private and public market strategies. First and foremost HMC is an investor in their own strategies. HMC is recognized for the commitment they have made to their clients as well as their employees. Leadership accessibility and openness have built an environment of trust and loyalty allowing employees to grow, succeed and thrive making HMC a best place to work.

“Again this year, it is clear that what makes firms great employers isn't necessarily about money management in particular. Many firms were cited for their culture and benefits,” said Pension & Investments Editor Amy B. Resnick. “Employees at these top-ranked firms most often cited, their colleagues, the firm’s culture and the benefits as the things that make it a great place to work.”

Raymond J. Harbert, HMC’s Chairman and CEO notes, “We have built our corporate culture around fostering the entrepreneurial spirit of our employees, high levels of resources and benefits combined with an emphasis on community and service.”

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies.

About Harbert Management Corporation

HMC is an investment management firm focusing on alternative assets, with approximately $6.7 billion in Regulatory Assets under Management as of November 30, 2019. A privately owned firm founded in 1993, HMC serves foundations, endowments, fund of funds, pension funds, financial institutions, insurance companies, family offices, and high net worth individuals across multiple asset classes. Additional information about HMC can be found at www.harbert.net .

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 47-year-old global news source of money management. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com

Contact: HMC Investor Relations

Telephone: 205.987.5500

E-mail: irelations@harbert.net



