Amerant Opens A New Banking Center in Boca Raton

New Boca banking center expands presence in Palm Beach County; Industry veteran Roland Minias to serve as Market Manager

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant , the largest community bank headquartered in Florida, opened its newest banking center in the city of Boca Raton. Located at 2301 Glades Road, Bay 200, the new center is headed by market manager, Roland Minias.



The new 2,896 square-foot banking center is designed to provide the financial needs of its individual and business banking customers with quality products and services. Offering Amerant customers a convenient walk-up ATM and remote drive-thru, the Boca Raton Banking Center provides a forward-thinking banking experience to its customers.

“We are excited to continue expanding throughout South Florida in order to bring Amerant’s unique and convenient banking experience closer to customers in different parts of the region,” said Miguel Palacios, Chief Business Officer of Amerant.

“I am truly delighted to be a part of the Boca Raton community,” added Market Manager Roland Minias. “I am looking forward to applying my years of experience to a center that offers personalized and modern banking services to customers within such a thriving, engaged community.”

With over 20 years of experience in the banking industry, Minias will combine his banking expertise with Amerant’s vision, to provide customers with an engaged and trustworthy banking experiences.

The Boca Raton Banking Center hours of operation are Monday-Thursday 9am - 4pm and Friday 9am – 6pm.

For additional information about Amerant, please visit amerantbank.com and follow the Company on Twitter at @AmerantBank.

About Amerant Bancorp Inc.

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB and AMTBB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S., as well as select international clients, with deposit, credit and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for 40 years, is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida. The Bank operates 26 banking centers - 18 in South Florida and 8 in the Houston, Texas area - and loan production offices in Dallas, Texas and New York, New York.

Please visit www.amerantbank.com or https://investor.amerantbank.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Kreps DeMaria Public Relations & Marketing

Israel Kreps, ikreps@krepspr.com

Iliana Torres, itorres@krepspr.com

305.663.3543



